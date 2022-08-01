UFC 277 Reactions & UFC Vegas 59 Picks | Care/Don’t Care Podcast

It’s time for another one of our infamous and patented Care/Don’t Care Podcasts, with your talent: the astounding Eugene S. Robinson, author of the ‘Eugene S. Robinson Substack’, the fight book: “Fight: Everything You Wanted to Know About Ass-Kicking but Were Afraid You’d Get Your Ass Kicked for Asking”, host of the ‘Eugene S. Robinson Show Stomper!’ Podcast, and co-host of the ‘If The Shoes Fit’ Podcast, along with the indubitable John S. Nash, our chief financials columnist and co-host of our ‘Show Money’ Podcast... he is also one of the co-hosts of the ‘If The Shoes Fit’ Podcast; the trio is moderated by the insightful Stephie Haynes, of Bloody Elbow’s ‘The Level Change Podcast’, ’The Mookie & Crookie Show Podcast’ & the ‘Crooklyn’s Corner Podcast’.

The format of the show is to review the prior weeks’ picks & then to announce each fight on the upcoming card, quickly commenting on which fights are hot, and which fights are not, based on relevancy to the sport as a whole. This format of “Caring” or “Not Caring” about each bout is geared to our listeners who consider themselves to be “Casual MMA Fans”. This effort is in the hopes that we can steer you towards fights that affect rankings, title contention, have significant meaning, or are sure to be “must see tv” fights; therefore saving you the tedium of watching every fight on every card – or perhaps missing out on something you might have otherwise skipped.

UFC 277: Peña vs Nunes 2 & Moreno vs Kara-France REACTIONS — 5:27

Overall, this 13-bout card saw two exciting first round finishes, six thrilling KO/TKO’s, one sweet submission, and six hard-fought decisions. Rounding things out, our fighters who were awarded for putting forth BONUS efforts included — FOTN: Brandon Moreno vs. Kai Kara-France. POTN: Drew Dober and Alexandre Pantoja.

Here’s a look at the UFC 277: Peña vs Nunes 2 & Moreno vs Kara-France fight card with full results & updated fight records:

The main & co-main event title fights were each scheduled for five rounds, with the remaining bouts scheduled for three rounds. | Official UFC Scorecard

ESPN+ PPV CARD | SAT. JULY 30

At 5:30 — 13. The ReMatch for the UFC Bantamweight Championship: Amanda Nunes (22-5) DEF. Julianna Peña (11-5) — via unanimous decision (50-45, 50-44, 50-43)

At 15:12 — 12. UFC Interim Flyweight Championship: Brandon Moreno (20-6-2) DEF. Kai Kara-France (24-10) — via TKO (strikes) at 4:34 of the third round

At 20:26 — 11. Sergei Pavlovich (16-1) DEF. Derrick Lewis (26-10) — via TKO (strikes) at 0:55 of the first round

At 23:20 — 10. Alexandre Pantoja (25-5) DEF. Alex Perez (24-7) — via submission (rear naked choke) at 1:31 of the first round

At 24:11 — 9. Magomed Ankalaev (18-1) DEF. Anthony Smith (36-17) — via TKO (strikes) at 3:09 of the second round

ABC/ESPN/ESPN+ PRELIMS | 8/5PM ETPT

8. Alex Morono (22-7) DEF. Matt Semelsberger (10-4) — via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

At 26:26 — 7. Drew Dober (25-11) DEF. Rafael Alves (20-11) — via KO at 1:30 of the third round

6. Hamdy Abdelwahab (4-0) DEF. Don’Tale Mayes (9-5) — via split decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-29)

5. Drakkar Klose (13-2) DEF. Rafa Garcia (14-3) — via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

UFC FIGHT PASS PRELIMS | 6/3PM ETPT

4. Michael Morales (14-0) DEF. Adam Fugitt (8-3) — via TKO (strikes) at 1:09 of the third round

3. Joselyne Edwards (12-4) DEF. Ji Yeon Kim (9-6-2) — via split decision (30-27, 29-28, 28-29)

2. Nick Negumereanu (13-1) DEF. Ihor Potieria (20-3) — via TKO (strikes) at 3:33 of the second round

1. Orion Cosce (8-1) DEF. Blood Diamond (3-2) — via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

UFC Vegas 59: Santos vs. Hill PICKS — 27:08

At this point in the show we offer you our ‘disclaimer’, then our duo will go about predicting the UFC Vegas 59 Fight Night bout sheet from the bottom up, wrapping up the C/DC quick-picks portion of the show with the Main Event. This UFC on ESPN+ event will take place from the APEX facility, Las Vegas, NV, this Sat, August 6th.

Here’s a look at the fight card & records for the upcoming event via tapology.com, bout order subject to change:

ESPN/ESPN+ MAIN CARD | SAT. AUG. 6 — 10/7PM ETPT (6 Cares)

12. 205lbs: Thiago Santos (22-10) vs. Jamahal Hill (10-1) — At 34:23, 3 Cares

11. 170lbs: Vicente Luque (21-8) vs. Geoff Neal (14-4) — At 33:04, 3 Cares (But Split)

10. TUF Tournament Championship — 285lbs: Zac Pauga (5-0) vs. Mohammed Usman (7-2) — At 32:52

9. TUF Tournament Championship — 125lbs: Juliana Miller (2-1) vs. Brogan Walker (7-2) — At 31:56

8. 285lbs: Augusto Sakai (15-4) vs. Sergey Spivak (14-3) — At 31:12

7. 125lbs: Ariane Lipski (14-7) vs. Priscila Cachoeira (11-4) — At 30:57

ESPN/ESPN+ PRELIMS | 7/4PM ETPT (3 Cares)

6. 185lbs: Michal Oleksiejczuk (16-5) vs. Sam Alvey (33-17) — At 30:00

5. 155lbs: Terrance McKinney (12-4) vs. Erick Gonzalez (14-6) — At 29:00, 3 Cares

4. 170lbs: Takashi Sato (16-5) vs. Bryan Battle (7-1) — At 28:39

3. 170lbs: Jason Witt (19-8) vs. Josh Quinlan (5-0) — At 28:26

2. 115lbs: Cory McKenna (6-2) vs. Miranda Granger (7-2) — At 28:09

1. 135lbs: Mayra Bueno Silva (8-2) vs. Stephanie Egger (7-2) — At 27:54

Be sure to follow Eugene on twitter @EugeneSRobinson, John is @heynottheface, and of course you can catch Stephie @CrooklynMMA, and twice a week she’s on @MookieNCrookie AND @LevelChangePod.

