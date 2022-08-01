 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

MMA SQUARED: UFC 277 was a series of delightful circus sideshows

From the commentary, to the face off, to the main event. Chaos.

By Chris Rini
That main card was bonkers. I was shocked to hear Joe Rogan throw Figueiredo under the bus and then hear Dana White proclaim an interest in “promoting” (cough, booking, cough) a fourth fight between the elite flyweights. Watching Amanda Nunes pivot to southpaw was fascinating. Watching her repeatedly give Julianna Pena the opportunity to not get punched in the head walking into right hands was actually hilarious. I found myself wishing for a submission upset just for the madness of it all. On a more important note, did you watch the Super Atomweight tournament at RIZIN 37? It was a fantastic start and every one of those fights was better than anything we’re gonna see at women’s bantamweight this year. Take care of yourself and I’ll talk to you Wednesday.

