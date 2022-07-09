UFC Vegas 58 main card fight cancelled at last minute due to illness

There’s been a late change to the UFC Vegas 58 lineup.

A women’s flyweight matchup between Nina Nunes and Cynthia Calvillo has been scratched on fight day. Nunes revealed on her Instagram page that she’s been dealing with a stomach virus and had been ill since the weigh-ins.

Hey everyone, I had an amazing camp and the best weight cut yet,” Nunes wrote. “Unfortunately I picked up a stomach virus and have been sick since right after weigh ins. I tried as much as I could to make this better and still be able to fight. Sadly it has taken a tear on my body and I won’t be able to perform tonight. Sorry to my opponent. We are looking to reschedule the fight in the near future. Thank you.”

Nunes (10-7) hasn’t fought in over a year, having last fought to a first-round submission loss to Mackenzie Dern. Calvillo (9-4-1) was hoping to snap her three-fight losing streak this evening but she’ll have to wait a little longer for that to happen.

Ricky Turcios vs. Aiemann Zahabi has since been bumped to the main card, which features a headliner between former lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos and Rafael Fiziev.