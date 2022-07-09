Mike Perry warns MVP ‘I’m going to break your hands with my forehead’ at BKFC 27

Mike Perry can’t wait to get his hands on Michael Page at BKFC 27.

‘MVP’ might be one of the most elusive and dynamic strikers in MMA, but ‘Platinum’ promises there’s nothing ‘Venom’ will be able to do to get him off him when the two fighters collide in the bare-knuckle ring next month.

The former UFC welterweight sent Bellator’s Page a warning ahead of their Aug. 20 showdown in London.

“I don’t want to scare you away, ‘MVP,’” Perry said at the BKFC 27 pre-fight press conference (h/t MMA Junkie). “I’m grateful for the opportunity to fight you. You have a great name, and you’ve had an awesome career. I’m going to break your hands with my forehead. I’m going to put pressure on you constantly, and there’s going to be nothing you can do to get me off you. I’m going to be constantly in your face throwing heat.”

“I give the fight business real fights,” Perry added. “I go forward and put the pressure on. I take hits, but I eat them like candy. I’m looking forward to fighting ‘MVP.’ He’s got a surreal highlight reel.

“We both knock people unconscious. We’ve both had very entertaining careers. But the best fighters in the world, they don’t want no problem with me inside that ring, I guarantee you.”

Perry signed with BKFC shortly after being cut from the UFC following back-to-back losses to Tim Means and Daniel Rodriguez. He beat Julian Lane via unanimous decision in his bare-knuckle debut.

Page, who will be representing Bellator, has never fought in a bare-knuckle fight before. The London Shootfighter signed with BKFC just weeks removed from his controversial split decision loss to Logan Storely at Bellator 281.

BKFC 27: MVP vs. Perry takes place next month, August 20, at The OVO Arena in London, England.