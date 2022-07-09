Jan Blachowicz: Glover Teixeira ‘will be upset’ when UFC gives me title shot over him

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz wants his belt back.

The Pole — famous for his ‘legendary Polish power’ — lost the title to Glover Teixeira last year but has since surged back into title contention with a stoppage victory over Austria’s Aleksandar Rakic at UFC on ESPN 36.

Blachowicz believes the UFC will give him the next title shot over Teixeira, who is no longer champion after being submitted by Jiri Prochazka in a Fight of the Year candidate this past June.

“Of course, I will,” Blachowciz told The Schmo when asked if he would be upset if the UFC decided to book an immediate rematch between Prochazka and Teixeira (h/t Sportskeeda). “And he will be upset when they give me this title shot. It’s normal, yeah? But I think, yeah, I would like to prove the world that I will just get this belt back.”

“I believe in that,” Blachowicz said in a follow-up question about the UFC possibly giving him the next title shot over Teixeira. “I believe everything what you say right now...I don’t think they would not give it to me. But if [I’m not given a title shot], I don’t care. I never choose my opponent.”

Prochazka feels Blachowicz represents a more significant threat to him than 42-year-old Teixeira, who is admittedly thinking about retiring by the end of the year. The Czech fighter hailed Blachowicz as ‘the most dangerous man’ in the division and called for a light heavyweight title showdown in Europe, as Jan suggested above.

Blachowicz is currently #2 in the UFC light heavyweight rankings, one spot behind recently-dethroned champ Teixeira.