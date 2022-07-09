UFC Vegas 58: Dos Anjos vs. Fiziev live results and discussion

Join us here at Bloody Elbow for live results and discussion as UFC Vegas 58: Dos Anjos vs. Fiziev goes down from the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.
The main event is a lightweight bout between former UFC champion Rafael dos Anjos and top-10 ranked contender Rafael Fiziev. It’ll be the first five-round main event of Fiziev’s career. In the co-main event, Dana White’s Contender Series alums square off as Caio Borralho takes on Armen Petrosyan.
This will be an ESPN and ESPN+ show. The five-fight preliminary card is scheduled to start at 6 PM ET/3 PM PT on ESPN2 and ESPN+. The six-fight main card then kicks off at 9 PM ET/6 PM PT on ESPN and ESPN+. Odds available at DraftKings Sportsbook.
Main Card (9 PM ET, ESPN/ESPN+)
Rafael dos Anjos vs. Rafael Fiziev
Caio Borralho vs. Armen Petrosyan
Said Nurmagomedov vs. Douglas Silva de Andrade
Jared Vanderaa vs. Chase Sherman
Aiemann Zahabi vs. Ricky Turcios
Michael Johnson vs. Jamie Mullarkey
Preliminary Card (6 PM ET, ESPN2/ESPN+)
Antonina Shevchenko vs. Cortney Casey
Cody Brundage vs. Tresean Gore
David Onama vs. Garrett Armfield
Karl Roberson vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu
Ronnie Lawrence vs. Saidyokub Kakhramonov
