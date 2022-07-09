UFC Vegas 58: Rafael Dos Anjos vs. Rafael Fiziev betting odds

Rafael vs. Rafael.

This is our main event for tonight at UFC Vegas 58, which is happening from the super-familiar APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada. The UFC’s former lightweight champion, Rafael Dos Anjos, will be putting his #7 ranking up against the #10 rated 155-pounder, Rafael Fiziev. Before that kicks off, though, let’s go gaze at the betting lines.

The oddsmakers are siding with a surging Rafael Fiziev to get the job done over the less consistent, yet more seasoned veteran in Rafael Dos Anjos. Fiziev is being offered as a -190 betting favorite, with a $100 gamble on him standing to see a total payout of $152.63. As for the former champ, RDA is listed with an underdog tag of +160, and dropping a hundo on those odds could see a potential payout of $260.

Will this five-round main event last the entire 25-minutes? Well, the bookies aren’t supremely confident in this one reaching the distance, but are leaning towards the posibility of the judges being involved. The prop bet ‘Fight goes to decision’ is sporting a favored line of -135, with a +100 comeback on the ‘Fight doesn’t go to decision’ option.

Out of Fiziev’s six UFC bouts, three have ended early with the other three resulting in a finish. On the flip side, six of RDA’s last seven matches went the distance. For those picking Rafael to win on the scorecards, the exotic bet ‘Fiziev wins by decision’ can be had at a value of +150. For anyone expecting Rafael to pull off the upset by way of a split, majority, or unanimous nod then ‘Anjos wins by decision’ is at play at a lofty plus line of +380.

Check out the UFC Vegas 58 betting odds, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook:

For an in-depth breakdown of each UFC Vegas 58 fight, check out The MMA Vivisection Podcasts. Be sure to subscribe to our SoundCloud Channel and YouTube channel to stay up to date with all of our live video content. Stay glued to Bloody Elbow for all of your event coverage including play-by-play, results, highlights, and more! Happy hunting!