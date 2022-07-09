Paige VanZant joins BKFC 27 lineup, meets Charisa Sigala in London

Paige VanZant is set for her next Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) appearance.

The ex-UFC fighter returns against Charisa Sigala at BKFC 27 scheduled for Aug. 20 at the OVO Arena Wembley in London. Damon Martin of MMA Fighting first reported the fight between VanZant and Sigala, which was then confirmed by BKFC president David Feldman.

“I think it’s going to add a lot of hype to this card,” said Feldman. “I know Paige is loved in the U.K., at least all the tabloids and everything like that, they love writing about her, so now we’re going to give them something to write about. I think it was just a great addition to an unbelievable main event and this undercard is just stacked.”

VanZant is 0-2 under the BKFC banner. ’12 Gauge’ has suffered consecutive losses to Britain Beltran [née Hart] and Rachael Ostovich at BKFC: KnuckleMania and BKFC 19, respectively. She now has the opportunity to get her first win in bare-knuckle boxing against Sigala.

Sigala is a veteran in BKFC, having fought four times for the promotion. The 38-year-old was involved in a ‘Fight of the Year’ against Taylor Starling at BKFC: KnuckleMania, but ultimately fell short to ‘Killa Bee’ by unanimous decision. She went 1-1-1 in her next three appearances. Sigala recently fought to a majority draw against Angela Danzig at BKFC Fight Night: New York 2 this past March.

BKFC 27 is headlined by Michael ‘Venom’ Page vs. ‘Platinum’ Mike Perry at middleweight.