Chael Sonnen: Chris Pratt told the truth, didn’t owe Israel Adesanya an apology

Former UFC title challenger Chael Sonnen thinks Chris Pratt hit the nail on the head in his assessment of last weekend’s UFC 276 main event at T-Mobile Arena.

Pratt, a former high school wrestler, was asked to give his thoughts on Israel Adesanya’s performance against Jared Cannonier at the UFC on ESPN post-fight show.

Here’s what he had to say.

Chris Pratt keeping it post fight talking about Izzy's lackluster performance. #UFC276 pic.twitter.com/1QVdkvFKMS — Hey, hey ☺️ (@USAHEYUSA) July 3, 2022

“I’m gonna say this as humbly as I can, as a guy who never stepped in the Octagon. I don’t know this game, I’m just an actor. But I’m not a fan, man. I’m not a fan of coming out, like, all that talk and then just kind of putting on a little bit of a pitter-patter.”

Pratt later apologized for his comments after Adesanya jabbed back at the Hollywood star on Twitter.

You’re right. I’m sorry brutha. It bugs me when people criticize my work- having never themselves risked anything. It makes me a hypocrite to do exactly that to you. My bad. Keep on keeping on champ. ♥️ — Chris Pratt (@prattprattpratt) July 6, 2022

“You’re right. I’m sorry brutha. It bugs me when people criticize my work- having never themselves risked anything. It makes me a hypocrite to do exactly that to you. My bad. Keep on keeping on champ,” Pratt responded.

Sonnen admires Pratt for being kind enough to walk back his comments and apologize but says the Guardians of the Galaxy star said what was on most of our minds after the fight.

“I think it was just really apparent. I don’t think Chris Pratt owed an apology,” Sonnen said in a YouTube video (h/t Sportskeeda). “I think our community should’ve said, ‘Hey, Chris Pratt, thank you! We know you didn’t have to do that, we know you weren’t paid to be there and you said something that a lot of us wanted to be said.’ He was a kind enough guy to come out and apologize.”

Former UFC lightweight Din Thomas agrees with Sonnen, encouraging Pratt to express his opinion without fear of pushback from disgruntled Adesanya supporters.

Hey @prattprattpratt don't let these goofballs stop you. If it's how you feel, you earned the right to feel that way. @MMAonSiriusXM @RJcliffordMMA @ufc pic.twitter.com/CVXZrPUMl9 — Din Thomas (@DinThomas) July 8, 2022

Adesanya defeated Cannonier to retain his UFC middleweight title. He won the fight via unanimous decision, but many fans anticipated a stoppage victory after weeks of talk about how he would make the fight ‘look easy’ and finish his opponent.

The Nigerian-born New Zealander is 12-1 in the UFC and 23-1 in MMA. He is currently No. 3 in the UFC men’s pound-for-pound rankings and is considered by many to be one of the most dominant champions in the sport today.