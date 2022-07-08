Henry Cejudo says UFC should stop pushing ‘decision maker’ Israel Adesanya after ‘lame’ performance

Herny Cejudo thinks it’s time for the UFC to stop pushing Israel Adesanya and hyping ‘The Last Stylebender’ to be something he’s not.

‘Triple C’ was not impressed with Adesanya’s performance at UFC 276 where he defeated Jared Cannonier to retain his middleweight title.

It was a dominant showing from the champ, but many expected a more conclusive result — perhaps a finish — after weeks of promising to make Cannonier ‘look easy’ in the buildup. He also walked out to The Undertaker theme tune, which Cejudo was not a fan of.

“It’s crazy when you come out to freaking, to The Undertaker [theme song], and you didn’t put on a performance, man, on Saturday night,” Cejudo said on The Triple C & Schmo Show (h/t MMA News). “It was lame, dude. You gotta start giving, main events are special, dude. If he’s not performing, UFC, stop pushing this dude. He’s a decision-maker.”

“He hypes a lot, and he doesn’t deliver. He talks a lot, and he doesn’t deliver. It’s been like that with him for a minute now. And I think if you’re gonna call people out and do all this other stuff, finish them. Put a beating on people. Be spectacular. People look forward more to his entrance than his actual fight, and that’s a problem because what you do wanna be good at is when you fight.”

Adesanya’s unanimous decision win over Cannonier marked the 32-year-old’s fifth title defense, with previous victories over Robert Whittaker, Marvin Vettori, Paulo Costa, and Yoel Romero. He is currently #3 in the UFC men’s pound-for-pound rankings.