Photo: Volkanovski shows broken thumb from ‘second round’ vs Holloway, reveals recovery time

Alexander Volkanovski put on what was arguably his best performance of his career at UFC 276, completely shutting out Max Holloway to go up 3-0 and effectively put an end to that rivalry. Apparently, he did all that with a broken thumb for more than half of the contest.

The UFC featherweight champion shared a photo of his x-ray, showing a broken bone on his thumb. He also noted how he expects to be out for about three months as he recovers from surgery.

Broke my thumb in the second round, but that don’t stop us!

Having surgery today and will be out for 12 weeks. Looking forward to getting back out there, thanks to everyone for the support pic.twitter.com/XvwLd223vL — Alex Volkanovski (@alexvolkanovski) July 8, 2022

“Broke my thumb in the second round, but that don’t stop us!” he wrote. “Having surgery today and will be out for 12 weeks.”

Volkanovski, 33, remained undefeated in 12 UFC fights, and has now successfully defended his belt four times.

After his win, Volkanovski stated that he’ll be looking to possibly move up ten pounds and gun for the UFC lightweight belt next. Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev will have to fight first before all of that though, but the timing could work out since Volkanovski will still need time to heal up from his injury anyway.