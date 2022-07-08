 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Level Change Podcast 180: Faber upset, PFL’s Harrison & Pettis make big $

Episode 180 discussion: Urijah Faber upset with UFC’s treatment of Josh Emmett, Figueiredo wants better pay, UFC 276 rewind, Darren Till out of Hermansson fight

By Stephie Haynes
Welcome to ‘The Level Change Podcast’, our combat sports themed variety show hosted by Stephie Haynes, Mookie Alexander and Victor Rodriguez. Featuring the news of the week, fight card breakdowns and analysis, a roundup of regional promotions’ cards and fights; and whatever else we decide is important enough or entertaining enough to bring to your ears. Here is a summary of the topics discussed, complete with the time stamps for when each interview or special segment begins. As always, we hope you enjoy listening to the show as much as we enjoyed recording it.

EPISODE 180

Urijah Faber upset over UFC’s treatment of Josh Emmett - 3:42

Deiveson Figueiredo seeks better pay under new manager Urijah Faber - 13:23

Kayla Harrison and Anthony Pettis are getting PAID over at PFL - 22:20

Darren Till out, Chris Curtis in against Jack Hermansson - 31:55

WEEKLY PICKS RECAP - 38:16

Mookie: O’Malley, Lawler, Strickland, Volkanovski, Adesanya (2-2-1)

Stephie: O’Malley, Lawler, Strickland, Volkanovski, Adesanya (2-2-1)

Victor: O’Malley, Lawler, Strickland, Holloway, Adesanya (1-3-1)

STANDINGS - 43:03

Mookie: 74-41-3

Stephie: 70-45-3

Victor: 67-48-3

UFC VEGAS 58

Calvillo-Nunes - 43:21

Johnson-Mullarkey - 44:52

Nurmagomedov-De Andrade - 47:45

Borralho-Petrosyan - 50:00

Dos Anjos-Fiziev - 52:39

