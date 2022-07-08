UFC Vegas 58 weigh-in live stream

The UFC is back in the APEX facility on Saturday night. Savior these events, by the way, it seems as the promotion is starting to get back to its road warrior roots. But anyways, for this weekend’s UFC Vegas card we have a match up of Rafaels with former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos taking on accomplished kickboxer Rafael Fiziev.

There is a lot of name value outside the main event for this card. However, it’s mostly because there are few fighters who will make you go “there’s still in the UFC?” Kudos to them for their longevity, but a few of these match-ups seem designed to determine whether or not they should get their walking papers.

The co-main matches recent Contender Series products Caio Borralho and Armen Petrosyan. The main card also features Said Nurmagomedov (Khabib’s cousin) vs. Douglas Silva de Andrade, Jared Vanderaa vs. Chase Sherman, Cynthia Calvillo vs. Nina Nunes and Michael Johnson vs. Jamie Mullarkey.

The featured prelim is Aiemann Zahabi (Firas’ brother) vs. Ricky Turcios. Also on the prelim card is Antonina Shevchenko (Valentina’s sister) vs. Cortney Casey and Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Karl Roberson.

The weigh-ins for this event will be going down at 12PM ET (9AM local time). And you can check all the results right here. The official weigh-ins are scheduled to go until 2PM ET.

Full Results:

Main Card (9PM ET on ESPN/ESPN+):

Lightweight: Rafael dos Anjos vs. Rafael Fiziev

Middleweight: Caio Borralho vs. Armen Petrosyan

Bantamweight: Said Nurmagomedov vs. Dougla Silva de Andrade

Heavyweight: Jared Vanderaa vs. Chase Sherman

Flyweight: Cynthia Calvillo vs. Nina Nunes

Lightweight: Michael Johnson vs. Jamie Mullarkey

Prelim Card (6PM ET on ESPN/ESPN+):

Bantamweight: Aiemann Zahabi vs. Ricky Turcios

Flyweight: Antonina Shevchenko vs. Cortney Casey

Middleweight: Cody Bundage vs. Tresean Gore

Featherweight: David Onama vs. Garrett Armfield

Light heavyweight: Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Karl Roberson

Bantamweight: Ronnie Lawrence vs. Saidyokub Kakhramonov