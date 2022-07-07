‘Sorry brutha’ — Chris Pratt apologizes to Israel Adesanya after criticizing UFC 276 performance

Actor Chris Pratt has issued an apology to Israel Adesanya after criticizing ‘The Last Stylebender’s’ middleweight title defense against Jared Cannonier at UFC 276.

The apology comes after Adesanya, who beat Cannonier in a somewhat lackluster fight, hit back at Pratt for his post-fight remarks.

You’re right. I’m sorry brutha. It bugs me when people criticize my work- having never themselves risked anything. It makes me a hypocrite to do exactly that to you. My bad. Keep on keeping on champ. ♥️ — Chris Pratt (@prattprattpratt) July 6, 2022

“You’re right. I’m sorry brutha. It bugs me when people criticize my work- having never themselves risked anything. It makes me a hypocrite to do exactly that to you. My bad. Keep on keeping on champ,” Pratt, who was in attendance for UFC 276, responded.

Adesanya has been criticized not just by Pratt but the MMA community at large, with some fans arguing that his WWE-themed walkout was more entertaining than his in-cage performance. Adesanya beat Cannonier via unanimous decision but adopted a more cautious approach than many were anticipating. His last finish came in 2020 when he dismantled and finished heavy-hitting Brazilian Paulo Costa to retain his title.

Adesanya, who is one of only two UFC champions from New Zealand, is currently No. 3 in the UFC men’s pound-for-pound rankings and is considered one of the most dominant champions in the sport today. He will return to the Octagon later this year to defend his middleweight title against former GLORY kickboxing champion Alex Pereira.