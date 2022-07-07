MMA fighter who assaulted woman after she rejected him avoids jail

A mixed martial arts fighter managed to avoid jail time despite assaulting a woman because she did not want to be in a relationship with him.

John Redmond, 38, was handed a suspended 18-month prison sentence by the Dublin Circuit Criminal Court after pleading guilty to assault causing harm.

According to Sunday World, Redmond kept telling people the victim was his girlfriend despite her telling him she didn’t want to be in a relationship. He also sent her a “string of abusive text messages” from time to time.

When the victim went to Redmond’s home to confront him, the fighter came out and threw a trash can at her. He then attacked her, pushing her to the ground repeatedly until she fell against a wall and hit her head.

The victim left with a bruised arm and several cuts. She later told Irish police that she was in a “daze” from the head injury.

Redmond, who holds a 7-17 professional record including a six-fight losing streak, has a list of previous convictions, as well as a history of using cocaine and other drugs. During the hearing, he revealed that he had “fallen off the wagon” at the time of the offence and that he was “ashamed” of his behavior. He also offered the victim €5,000 (approx. $5100) as a token of his remorse, which she accepted.

However, while Judge Martin Nolan admitted that the assault was serious enough to leave long-term effects on the victim, he offered Redmond a suspended sentence on condition of his behavior, the €5,000 payment, and to have no contact with the victim at all.