UFC champ Adesanya blasts media, Chris Pratt: ‘I can do your job, you can’t do mine’

Middleweight champion Israel Adesanya received quite a lot of backlash for his UFC 276 showing against Jared Cannonier. Despite a one-sided win, many were left underwhelmed by the “sparring session” performance he put on, including actor Chris Pratt.

On Tuesday, “The Last Stylebender” issued his response via Twitter.

Good morning.

I’m the man. You’re just some fan. pic.twitter.com/FNQx9tQHvY — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) July 6, 2022

Adesanya also had a bone to pick with the media, which he addressed during the post-fight scrum. While he didn’t specify what he was referring to, he told reporters in attendance to be more “mindful” of their words.

“Just something I want to say: you guys have a job to do. And I’m not criticizing you guys in particular — I kind of am. But just remember this: I can do your job. You could never do my job. Just remember that. I could do your job, trust me,” he said.

“I appreciate you guys for what you do, but — not just for me but for other fighters (too) — be mindful of your words. Be mindful with the way you clickbait. That shit is weak, ‘cause I know how YouTube works now, and I know how these interviews work.

“I’m glad I have my own network, but just be mindful. ‘Cause I can do your job and you can’t do mine. Just remember that.”

The 32-year-old Adesanya, who improved to a record of 23-1 after Saturday, will likely face Alex Pereira next. The Brazilian entered the top ten spot at number six after a sensational knockout win over Sean Strickland on the main card earlier that night.