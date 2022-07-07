 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Your combined work won’t match mine - Jon Jones slams Ngannou and ‘Elsa’ Adesanya

Jon Jones fires back at both Israel Adesanya and Francis Ngannou for the latter two’s post-UFC 276 comments.

By Milan Ordoñez
/ new
Jon Jones addresses the audience during the 2021 UFC Hall of Fame induction ceremony last September.
Jon Jones addresses the audience during the 2021 UFC Hall of Fame induction ceremony last September.
Photo by Louis Grasse/PxImages

UFC 276 was all about Israel Adesanya’s fifth successful title defense against Jared Cannonier. But as per usual, some unrelated names get dragged into the conversation. In this case, it was Jon Jones’.

Let’s backtrack a bit. It seems to have all begun after the main event when Jones commented on Adesanya’s “Frozen” reference during his Octagon interview with Joe Rogan.

“Next time I put you on skates, you’re gonna get frozen, like Elsa,” Adesanya said, addressing Alex Pereira who was watching cageside.

“The Last Stylebender” found out about Jones’ tweet during the post-fight scrum and responded:

“F–k Jon Jones. I don’t want to hear about that bitch. What’s he gonna talk about my nails for? He’s just jealous and insecure. He’s a f–k boy. He could never rock shit like this. He’s a bitch.”

Fellow champion Francis Ngannou later posted this tweet.

It wasn’t until Wednesday night when Jones responded to both men.

“Bones” also had this to say about “The Predator.”

Jones, who turns 35 this month, will likely face Ngannou or fellow ex-champion Stipe Miocic for his heavyweight debut, according to UFC president Dana White. The date of his Octagon return, however, remains undetermined.

Get the latest gear

More From Bloody Elbow

Loading comments...