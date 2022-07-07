Your combined work won’t match mine - Jon Jones slams Ngannou and ‘Elsa’ Adesanya

UFC 276 was all about Israel Adesanya’s fifth successful title defense against Jared Cannonier. But as per usual, some unrelated names get dragged into the conversation. In this case, it was Jon Jones’.

Let’s backtrack a bit. It seems to have all begun after the main event when Jones commented on Adesanya’s “Frozen” reference during his Octagon interview with Joe Rogan.

“Next time I put you on skates, you’re gonna get frozen, like Elsa,” Adesanya said, addressing Alex Pereira who was watching cageside.

Bro I can’t stop thinking about this shit. How are you going to threaten a guy like Alex with glossy fingernails and a frozen reference. I’m over here scratching my head. — BONY (@JonnyBones) July 3, 2022

“The Last Stylebender” found out about Jones’ tweet during the post-fight scrum and responded:

“F–k Jon Jones. I don’t want to hear about that bitch. What’s he gonna talk about my nails for? He’s just jealous and insecure. He’s a f–k boy. He could never rock shit like this. He’s a bitch.”

Fellow champion Francis Ngannou later posted this tweet.

Since Jones been siting back and talking sh*t Izzy have defended his title a least 5 times. Well done CHAMP @stylebender



Some people talk and some act. #3kings — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) July 3, 2022

It wasn’t until Wednesday night when Jones responded to both men.

look at Francis over there defending Elsa, how cute. I could takeoff two more years and you guys work combined won’t match what I’ve done in that octagon. #Facts — BONY (@JonnyBones) July 6, 2022

“Bones” also had this to say about “The Predator.”

At this point I’m looking to fight Stipe, I think it proves a lot more. Fighting a fairly one-dimensional fighter fresh off of knee surgery. I don’t know, I believe beating Stipe says more at this point https://t.co/ki2ts67EyI — BONY (@JonnyBones) July 3, 2022

Jones, who turns 35 this month, will likely face Ngannou or fellow ex-champion Stipe Miocic for his heavyweight debut, according to UFC president Dana White. The date of his Octagon return, however, remains undetermined.