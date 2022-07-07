UFC 276 winner Muniz praises Uriah Hall, who ‘congratulated’ him for not being able to submit a ‘blue belt’

Middleweight Andre Muniz was unable to score another one of his signature submission wins at UFC 276, but he was still pleased with what he was able to do. Paired up against Uriah Hall, the grappler had to make use of his ground skills to neutralize such a dangerous and unpredictable striker, which led him to a dominant unanimous decision win.

Although the tap did not come, ‘Sergipano’ was still satisfied and praised Hall for his defensive ground skills. In a conversation on Combate’s podcast, ‘Mundo da Luta’, Muniz shared his thoughts on his performance and what he believes could be his next move now that the Brazilian has broken into the division’s top 10.

“To me, it was a great fight, a great performance. I give credit to Uriah for me not being able to get the submission. He was able to defend himself. It was a great fight, it put me in the top 10 and I’m really happy with this win. To be considered one of the top 10 guys in the world makes me really happy. It’s such a dream of mine.”

“I asked for Derek Brunson, but I don’t know he will want to fight this year.” Muniz said. “Two other opportunities opened up this weekend, Sean Strickland and Jared Cannonier. They’re ahead of me in the rankings. There are no easy fights from here on out. I’ll have to take on the tough ones and win. I think I’ll be ready again in November. The guys who are ahead of me are really high-level, so I need time to study them. I need to develop my game, becaus I know the next step will be different from the previous levels.”

Hall also addressed the contest on Instagram, and “congratulated” Muniz for “not even being able to submit a blue belt.”

The win over Hall put Muniz (23-4) on a five-fight win streak in the Octagon, with three of them coming by way of submission, During this run, the 32-year-old defeated Eryk Anders, Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza, Bartosz Fabinski and Antonio Arroyo. In fact, Sergipano has not lost a fight since October 2016, when he got knocked out by Azamat Murzakanov.