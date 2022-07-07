It’s not quite as fascinating as the UFC’s last couple Fight Nights—or the upcoming Ortega vs. Rodriguez card, but UFC Vegas 58: dos Anjos vs. Fiziev should be a pretty solid event this Saturday night. In the main event, former lightweight champ Rafael dos Anjos takes on surging contender Rafael Fiziev. Said Nurmagomedov returns against Douglas Silva de Andrade for a strong bantamweight action bout, and the rest of the main card looks fun, if not exactly meaningful.

For fans interested in diving deeper into the undercard, check out the Prelims Vivi below.

The MMA Vivisection is brought to you by ‘The Fine Art of Violence’, a collection of art and essays recapping the year in MMA by Chris Rini, featuring the most talented artists and writers in Mixed Martial Arts. The book is available in both hard copy and digital formats at chrisrini.com.

Here’s a look at the UFC Vegas 58 fight card as it stood at the time of recording:

ESPN MAIN CARD | 9pm/6pm ET&PT

Rafael dos Anjos vs. Rafael Fiziev — At 2:37, Odds 15:22, Picks, Zane: RDA, Connor: Fiziev

Caio Borralho vs. Armen Petrosyan — At 15:37, Odds 23:08, Picks, Both: Borralho

Said Nurmagomedov vs. D. Silva de Andrade — At 23:28, Odds 29:30, Picks: Both: Nurmagomedov

Jared Vanderaa vs. Chase Sherman — At 30:42, Odds 39:05, Picks, Both: Vanderaa

Michael Johnson vs. Jamie Mullarkey — At 39:20, Odds - Skipped, Picks, Both: Mullarkey

Cynthia Calvillo vs. Nina Nunes — At 49:10, Odds 57:31, Picks, Both: Nunes

ESPN PRELIMS | 6pm/3pm ET&PT

Aiemann Zahabi vs. Ricky Turcios — At 2:22, Odds 7:49, Picks, Both: Turcios

Antonina Shevchenko vs. Cortney Casey — At 9:53, Odds 15:29, Picks, Both: Shevchenko

Cody Brundage vs. Tresean Gore — At 15:41, Odds 22:28, Picks, Zane: Brundage, Connor: Gore

David Onama vs. Garrett Armfield — At 23:38, Odds 27:05, Picks, Both: Onama

Karl Roberson vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu — At 27:47, Odds 35:06, Picks, Both: Nzechukwu

Ronnie Lawrence vs. Saidyokub Kakhramonov — At 36:20, Odds , Picks, Zane: Kakramonov, Connor: Lawrence

For every MMA event on your calendar, be sure to check in over at DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK for all of your up-to-date odds stats and betting whims.

For those of you following the picks made on the show, we started tracking them with the July 13th, 2020 Vivisections for ‘Kattar vs. Ige’... Standings for our last event, UFC 276: Adesanya vs. Cannonier — We had a tie: Zane & Connor both went 7/12. So far, here are the overall standings: Zane is now 642/1004 and Connor is now 605/1004. Reference: Vivi Picks Stats - 7.7.22.pdf

If you enjoy our variety of shows, give us a shout out in the comments here on Bloody Elbow, and give us a “like”, share & subscribe on your BE Presents Podcast platform of choice: SoundCloud, YouTube, Apple Podcasts, iHeartRadio, Stitcher, Spotify, TuneIn, OverCast, Player FM, & Amazon Music – For previous episodes of the show, check out our playlists on any of our BE Presents channels. Check out the new MMA Vivi Facebook Page, “Like”, Follow, Share! At: https://www.facebook.com/TheMMAVivi.