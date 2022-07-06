Tommy Fury out of pay-per-view main event vs. Jake Paul

Jake Paul (5-0, 4 KOs) is in need of a new opponent a month out from his scheduled pay-per-view main event at Madison Square Garden.

The social media star turned professional boxer announced on Wednesday that Tommy Fury (8-0, 4 KOs) is out of their August 6th matchup in New York. Fury currently cannot enter the United States for reasons initially reported as having to do with the family’s ties to Daniel Kinahan, although according to Boxing Scene’s Jake Donovan that is not the case. Whatever the reason is that Fury is barred from traveling to the US, Team Paul had a hard deadline of Wednesday to resolve this and it obviously hasn’t been resolved.

Tommy Fury has since released this statement on Instagram.

I’m gutted and disappointed in regards to the issues I have faced with entry Ito the USA. This is something that myself or my team could have never anticipated happening. This situation has been left with my lawyers as being denied entry to a country is obviously a very serious issue and it needs to subsequently be resolved. I am confident this fight will happen when this issue gets resolved and we come to a solution. I want to clarify that I will fight in a neutral country that both parties can enter. This can be anytime, any place, anywhere.

So who will Paul box instead? Well it appears that a deal is near for Paul to take on Hasim Rahman Jr (12-1, 6 KOs), son of former heavyweight champion Hasim Rahman and a former sparring partner of Jake’s. Rahman Jr is coming off a TKO loss in his last fight and has otherwise beaten a slew of sub-.500 opposition, but he has a name that boxing fans should be familiar with! We’ll know Paul’s replacement opponent on Thursday.

The co-feature for this Showtime PPV is between featherweight champion Amanda Serrano and Brenda Carbajal.