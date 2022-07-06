‘It will not be as easy as you think’ — UFC champ warns Kamaru Usman about moving up to 205

Being one of the more traditional mixed martial artists on the UFC roster, Jiri Prochazka is open to fight anyone, anywhere.

That’s why the newly-crowned light heavyweight champion wouldn’t say no to a possible LHW showdown with welterweight champ Kamaru Usman, the No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter on the planet right now.

Usman’s manager Ali Abdelaziz has talked about the idea of Usman jumping up two weight classes given ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’s’ close friendship with Israel Adesanya rules out any possible move to 185.

I just rewatched the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship, I believe @USMAN84kg will beat Jiri, Jan and Glover.



Not talking trash, but this is real — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) June 14, 2022

Abdelaziz and Usman might be keen on the idea of moving up two weight classes, but Prochazka warned the latter that it won’t be as easy as he thinks. Here’s what Prochazka had to say about fighting Usman after coming face-to-face with him this past Saturday at UFC 276.

“We met on the fight night and I saw him, he’s a great fighter, respect to him,” Prochazka told The Schmo in a recent interview (h/t MiddleEasy). “If he wants to challenge the guys from the light heavyweight, it will not be so easy as you think.”

“First, I want to defend the title, then I will be focused for this fight. I’m not thinking about that right now… Maybe. I like to challenge myself. This is a good challenge, it’s another weight class, I don’t believe in weight classes because every time, it is about the strongest man on the planet. And that’s what I’m looking for.”

Prochazka last fought at UFC 275 where he submitted Glover Teixeira in one of the greatest light heavyweight title fights in UFC history. He is the first Czech fighter to win a UFC world title and one of the most exciting and unique fighters in the promotion.

Usman hasn’t fought since his 2021 title defense against Colby Covington at UFC 268. The 35-year-old will return to action on Aug. 20 in Salt Lake City, Utah where he defends his welterweight title against Leon Edwards in the UFC 278 main event.