After Khabib’s induction, Conor McGregor argues why he’s a ‘shoe-in’ to the UFC Hall of Fame

Love him or hate him, UFC superstar Conor McGregor has achieved a lot in the sport that many of his contemporaries haven’t. You can't deny his accomplishments, from an incomparable rise to sports superstardom in just a few short years, to becoming the first UFC “double-champ.”

“The Notorious,” however, hasn’t been as active in the last six years, and for the first time ever, is currently on a two-fight skid. Nonetheless, the 33-year-old Crumlin native sees the prestigious Hall of Fame as a sure thing for his future.

Coincidentally, these tweets were posted a few days after rival Khabib Nurmagomedov’s induction over the weekend.

Looking forward to my own hall of fame entry all the same, I’m a shoe in. First of everything. All the records. KO speed. Knockdown amount. KO’s most divisions. Financials. You name it. No rush tho I’m still in to bust noses open and put opps unconscious. A real goer. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 5, 2022

Bang of shite off them all. Stick that in the hall of fame. pic.twitter.com/CxVNdMv3Fd — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 5, 2022

As a bonus, here’s McGregor doing his own medley of Dr. Dre’s ‘The Next Episode’ and Coolio’s ‘Gangsta’s Paradise.’

Who was the levels and the flow l have. No one that’s who. The wall of no fame ya’s can call it until I bounce in and rock it. Coolio in the gaf they call me. pic.twitter.com/XCcUpkw664 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 5, 2022

McGregor hadn’t fought since UFC 264 when he lost via doctor stoppage TKO to Dustin Poirier in their third fight. His return date hasn’t been finalized, but according to him, fighting at 155 pounds again is unlikely.