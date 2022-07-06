 clock menu more-arrow no yes

After Khabib’s induction, Conor McGregor argues why he’s a ‘shoe-in’ to the UFC Hall of Fame

Conor McGregor thinks he’s a ‘shoe-in’ member of the UFC’s elite Hall of Fame.

By Milan Ordoñez
new
UFC star Conor McGregor at Bellator Dublin in February.
Photo by Brian Lawless/PA Images via Getty Images

Love him or hate him, UFC superstar Conor McGregor has achieved a lot in the sport that many of his contemporaries haven’t. You can't deny his accomplishments, from an incomparable rise to sports superstardom in just a few short years, to becoming the first UFC “double-champ.”

“The Notorious,” however, hasn’t been as active in the last six years, and for the first time ever, is currently on a two-fight skid. Nonetheless, the 33-year-old Crumlin native sees the prestigious Hall of Fame as a sure thing for his future.

Coincidentally, these tweets were posted a few days after rival Khabib Nurmagomedov’s induction over the weekend.

As a bonus, here’s McGregor doing his own medley of Dr. Dre’s ‘The Next Episode’ and Coolio’s ‘Gangsta’s Paradise.’

McGregor hadn’t fought since UFC 264 when he lost via doctor stoppage TKO to Dustin Poirier in their third fight. His return date hasn’t been finalized, but according to him, fighting at 155 pounds again is unlikely.

