UFC fighter rankings: Alex Pereira enters middleweight rankings as immediate contender

UFC 276 was the deepest card in a while for the promotion, and while no belts changed hands on the night, there were certainly some interesting results. Israel Adesanya and Alexander Volkanovski cruised to successful title defenses, while Alex Pereira made a huge impression with his KO of Sean Strickland.

In addition to that, four other fighters entered the rankings in various divisions following their win, and two fighters retired. Lots happened.

Here’s a look at all the rankings changes this week.

Men’s P4P - Holloway drops two spots to eight, allowing Dustin Poirier and Aljamain Sterling to move up each to six and seven. Jiri Prochazka is up on to nine. Jon Jones continues to fall, and he’s down to 11 now.

Heavyweight - No changes.

Light Heavyweight - No changes.

Middleweight - Marvin Vettori is up one into a tie for two with Cannonier. Derek Brunson and Paulo Coast are up one each to four and five. Pereira enters at six. Strickland falls three spots to seven. Jack Hermansson and Darren Till fall one each to eight and nine. Andre Muniz cracks the top ten, up three spots after beating Uriah Hall. Kelvin Gastelum falls one to 11. Hall crashes three spots to 13. Dricus Du Plessis enters at 14 following his decision win over Brad Tavares. Tavares is down three to 15.

Welterweight - No changes.

Lightweight - Jalin Turner debuts at 14. Damir Ismagulov is in at 15.

Featherweight - Josh Emmett moves up into a tie for three with Yair Rodriguez. Arnold Allen ties for five with Calvin Kattar.

Bantamweight - Ricky Simon and Frankie Edgar flip-flop the 11 and 12 spots. Adrian Yanez enters at 15.

Flyweight - No changes.

Women’s P4P - No changes.

Women’s Bantamweight - No changes.

Women’s Flyweight - Maycee Barbers enters the top ten, up three spots. Cynthia Calvillo falls one to 11. Jessica Eye is down three to 13 and should be out by next week due to her retirement.

Women’s Strawweight - No changes.