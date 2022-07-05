UFC Vegas 58: Dos Anjos vs. Fiziev fight card

The UFC is back in the APEX for a Fight Night card on Saturday, July 9th. In the main event, former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos takes on rising contender Rafael Fiziev in a bout that was originally set for UFC 272 before Fiziev was forced off the card with COVID-19. RDA would beat up Renato Moicano on short notice in the meantime, and now these two top-15 lightweights have been rescheduled for main event status.

In the co-main event, Caio Borralho takes on Armen Petrosyan in a battle of Dana White’s Contender Series signings. The featured prelim pits Cynthia Calvillo against Nina Nunes, who is moving up to flyweight for this one.

If David Onana can’t get a replacement opponent in time then he won’t be on this card as scheduled. Austin Lingo unfortunately withdrew due to injury.

Here’s the lineup for UFC Vegas 58:

Main Card (9 PM ET, ESPN/ESPN+)

Rafael dos Anjos vs. Rafael Fiziev

Caio Borralho vs. Armen Petrosyan

Said Nurmagomedov vs. Douglas Silva de Andrade

Jared Vanderaa vs. Chase Sherman

Jamie Pickett vs. Denis Tiuliulin

Michael Johnson vs. Jamie Mullarkey

Preliminary Card (6 PM ET, ESPN2/ESPN+)

Cynthia Calvillo vs. Nina Nunes

Aiemann Zahabi vs. Ricky Turcios

Antonina Shevchenko vs. Cortney Casey

Cody Brundage vs. Tresean Gore

Karl Roberson vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu

Ronnie Lawrence vs. Saidyokub Kakhramonov