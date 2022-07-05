Odds: Israel Adesanya opens as early favorite over Alex Pereira, Volkanovski an underdog to Oliveira

Israel Adesanya has opened as the early betting favorite over Alex Pereira while City Kickboxing teammate Alexander Volkanovski is the underdog in a potential super-fight against Charles Oliveira.

BetOnline has Adesanya, the reigning UFC middleweight champion, as a -165 favorite to defeat + 145 underdog Pereira following ‘The Last Stylebender’s’ successful title defense against Jared Cannonier on Saturday.

Pereira, who is 2-0 over Adesanya in kickboxing, is expected to challenge Adesanya for the middleweight title following his stunning knockout victory over then-No. 4-ranked middleweight Sean Strickland at UFC 276. The Brazilian is the only man to KO Adesanya in kickboxing and will look to become the first man to KO the Nigerian-born New Zealander in MMA.

Volkanovski, on the other hand, may be headed to the lightweight division following his 3-0 shutout victory over Max Holloway in Saturday’s UFC 276 co-main event. If he does move up in weight, oddsmakers have Volkanovski as an underdog against Oliveira, the No. 1-ranked lightweight on the planet. Volkanovski currently sits at +110 while Oliveira is -130.