Fights on Tap: Lauren Murphy vs. Miesha Tate re-booking among 5 UFC bouts announced

The UFC either announced or finalized 5 fights this week, and an important flyweight contest has been rescheduled.
Lauren Murphy and Miesha Tate were expected to share the Octagon at UFC 276, but ‘Lucky’ was forced to withdraw after testing positive for COVID-19 in the weeks before the event. Though Murphy vs. Tate was canceled, it has been rescheduled for UFC Long Island on July 16 at the UBS Arena in Elmont.
Murphy returns for the first time since suffering a fourth-round technical knockout loss to Valentina Shevchenko for the flyweight championship at UFC 266 this past September. The No. 3 ranked flyweight was previously on a five-fight win streak, leading to her first championship opportunity in the UFC.
Tate debuts in the flyweight division after competing at bantamweight for her entire professional career. Since returning to the cage, the former UFC bantamweight champion has gone 1-1 in two appearances. ‘Cupcake’ finished Marion Reneau via third-round TKO at UFC Vegas 31 but fell to Ketlen Vieira by decision at UFC Vegas 43.
UFC Long Island — July 16
Lauren Murphy vs. Miesha Tate — women’s flyweight*
*Murphy vs. Tate was already finalized, but shifted from UFC 276 to UFC Long Island
UFC Fight Night — August 6
Ariane Lipski vs. Priscila Cachoeira — women’s flyweight
UFC 278 — August 20
Miranda Maverick vs. Shanna Young — women’s flyweight
UFC Fight Night — September 10
Elise Reed vs. Melissa Martinez — women’s strawweight
UFC Fight Night — October 15
Angela Hill vs. Lupita ‘Loopy’ Godínez — women’s strawweight
Announced Bellator fights:
Bellator 283 — July 22
Viktor Nemkov vs. Jose Augusto — light heavyweight
Veta Arteaga vs. Vanessa Porto — women’s flyweight
Roman Faraldo vs. Luis Iniguez — welterweight
Vladimir Tokov vs. Justin Montalvo — lightweight
Ethan Hughes vs. Kevin Hand — welterweight
Kai Kamaka III vs. Akhmed Magomedov — featherweight
Bellator 284 — August 12
Mitchell McKee vs. Tony Ortega — bantamweight
Bailey Schoenfelder vs. Mark Currier — heavyweight
Sarvadzhon Khamidov vs. Jared Scoggins — bantamweight
Announced KSW fights:
KSW 72 — July 23
Oumar Sy vs. Hasan Mezhiev — light heavyweight
Sara Luzar Smajić vs. Emilia Czerwińska — women’s flyweight
Hubert Szymajda vs. Yann Liasse — lightweight
Patryk Surdyn vs. Gustavo Oliveira — bantamweight
KSW 73 — August 20
Daniel Rutkowski vs. Lom-Ali Eskijew — featherweight
