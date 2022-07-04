Fights on Tap: Lauren Murphy vs. Miesha Tate re-booking among 5 UFC bouts announced

Fights on Tap is a weekly roundup of all the fights booked in the UFC, Bellator and other promotions.

International Fight Week is over! What was your favorite moment from UFC 276 on Saturday? Leave it in the comments below! Now let’s look at what we have ahead of us on the upcoming schedule.

The UFC either announced or finalized 5 fights this week, and an important flyweight contest has been rescheduled.

Lauren Murphy and Miesha Tate were expected to share the Octagon at UFC 276, but ‘Lucky’ was forced to withdraw after testing positive for COVID-19 in the weeks before the event. Though Murphy vs. Tate was canceled, it has been rescheduled for UFC Long Island on July 16 at the UBS Arena in Elmont.

Murphy returns for the first time since suffering a fourth-round technical knockout loss to Valentina Shevchenko for the flyweight championship at UFC 266 this past September. The No. 3 ranked flyweight was previously on a five-fight win streak, leading to her first championship opportunity in the UFC.

Tate debuts in the flyweight division after competing at bantamweight for her entire professional career. Since returning to the cage, the former UFC bantamweight champion has gone 1-1 in two appearances. ‘Cupcake’ finished Marion Reneau via third-round TKO at UFC Vegas 31 but fell to Ketlen Vieira by decision at UFC Vegas 43.

UFC Long Island — July 16

Lauren Murphy vs. Miesha Tate — women’s flyweight*

*Murphy vs. Tate was already finalized, but shifted from UFC 276 to UFC Long Island

UFC Fight Night — August 6

Ariane Lipski vs. Priscila Cachoeira — women’s flyweight

UFC 278 — August 20

Miranda Maverick vs. Shanna Young — women’s flyweight

UFC Fight Night — September 10

Elise Reed vs. Melissa Martinez — women’s strawweight

UFC Fight Night — October 15

Angela Hill vs. Lupita ‘Loopy’ Godínez — women’s strawweight

Announced Bellator fights:

Bellator 283 — July 22

Viktor Nemkov vs. Jose Augusto — light heavyweight

Veta Arteaga vs. Vanessa Porto — women’s flyweight

Roman Faraldo vs. Luis Iniguez — welterweight

Vladimir Tokov vs. Justin Montalvo — lightweight

Ethan Hughes vs. Kevin Hand — welterweight

Kai Kamaka III vs. Akhmed Magomedov — featherweight

Bellator 284 — August 12

Mitchell McKee vs. Tony Ortega — bantamweight

Bailey Schoenfelder vs. Mark Currier — heavyweight

Sarvadzhon Khamidov vs. Jared Scoggins — bantamweight

Announced KSW fights:

KSW 72 — July 23

Oumar Sy vs. Hasan Mezhiev — light heavyweight

Sara Luzar Smajić vs. Emilia Czerwińska — women’s flyweight

Hubert Szymajda vs. Yann Liasse — lightweight

Patryk Surdyn vs. Gustavo Oliveira — bantamweight

KSW 73 — August 20

Daniel Rutkowski vs. Lom-Ali Eskijew — featherweight