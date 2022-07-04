 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

  • Stream
RDA vs Fiziev, UFC Vegas 58 Fight Night, UFC Fight Poster, Rafael Dos Anjos, Rafael Fiziev, UFC on ESPN+,

UFC Vegas 58: Dos Anjos vs. Fiziev previews, predictions, play-by-play, results, highlights, more

/ new

Check out Bloody Elbow’s pre-fight, fight night, and post-fight coverage for UFC VEGAS 58: ‘DOS ANJOS VS. FIZIEV’, set for Saturday, July 9th at the APEX Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main event is a lightweight fight between Rafael dos Anjos and Rafael Fiziev. Co-main event action will involve an exciting matchup in the middleweight division between up-and-comers Caio Borralho and Armen Petrosyan.

The main card airs live exclusively on ESPN/ESPN+ at 9/6PM ETPT, with the prelims on the same platform at 6/3PM ETPT.

0 Total Updates