UFC Vegas 58: Dos Anjos vs. Fiziev previews, predictions, play-by-play, results, highlights, more

Check out Bloody Elbow’s pre-fight, fight night, and post-fight coverage for UFC VEGAS 58: ‘DOS ANJOS VS. FIZIEV’, set for Saturday, July 9th at the APEX Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main event is a lightweight fight between Rafael dos Anjos and Rafael Fiziev. Co-main event action will involve an exciting matchup in the middleweight division between up-and-comers Caio Borralho and Armen Petrosyan.

The main card airs live exclusively on ESPN/ESPN+ at 9/6PM ETPT, with the prelims on the same platform at 6/3PM ETPT.