Cowboy Cerrone’s retirement plans: Drink beer and have a belly so big I can’t even see my d—k

Donald Cerrone retired after his bout with Jim Miller at UFC 276, and “Cowboy” noted how he knew it was coming for a while.

“I feel good. It’s like the biggest sigh of relief I’ve ever had in my life. Like ‘ohh, we’re done.’ And it’s now off to the next chapter,” he said. “I’m finally okay in my heart saying it’s time to walk away.

“The only regret I could say I have is I didn’t do this sooner.”

As for what he’ll do next, well Cerrone says he will be enjoying himself a lot more in retirement.

“I’ll be coming to a lot of fights. I still love the sport, I just don’t love training for the sport anymore,” he said.

“Yeah, I’m going to drink beer up there on the front row and have a belly so big I can’t even see my dick. That’s what I’m looking for. Take a look at this body, because it’ll be the last time it’s ever looking this way. After that, I’m turning the corner and never looking back.”

Cerrone, 39, will end his 16-year career with a record of 36-17 (2 NC). He says he’ll also now be pivoting more into his acting career, and will be looking to continue filming movies and TV shows.