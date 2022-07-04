UFC 276 Reactions & UFC Vegas 58 Picks | Care/Don’t Care Podcast

It’s time for another one of our infamous and patented Care/Don’t Care Podcasts, with your talent: the astounding Eugene S. Robinson, author of the ‘Eugene S. Robinson Substack’, the fight book: “Fight: Everything You Wanted to Know About Ass-Kicking but Were Afraid You’d Get Your Ass Kicked for Asking”, host of the ‘Eugene S. Robinson Show Stomper!’ Podcast, and co-host of the ‘If The Shoes Fit’ Podcast, along with the indubitable John S. Nash, our chief financials columnist and co-host of our ‘Show Money’ Podcast... he is also one of the co-hosts of the ‘If The Shoes Fit’ Podcast; the trio is moderated by the insightful Stephie Haynes, of Bloody Elbow’s ‘The Level Change Podcast’, ’The Mookie & Crookie Show Podcast’ & the ‘Crooklyn’s Corner Podcast’.

*Eugene is absent while he is in Europe on tour with Buñuel. He will be gone several weeks, but who knows, he may be able to record while abroad, time will tell. The gang will all be reunited next month.

The format of the show is to review the prior weeks’ picks & then to announce each fight on the upcoming card, quickly commenting on which fights are hot, and which fights are not, based on relevancy to the sport as a whole. This format of “Caring” or “Not Caring” about each bout is geared to our listeners who consider themselves to be “Casual MMA Fans”. This effort is in the hopes that we can steer you towards fights that affect rankings, title contention, have significant meaning, or are sure to be “must see tv” fights; therefore saving you the tedium of watching every fight on every card – or perhaps missing out on something you might have otherwise skipped.

UFC 276: ‘Adesanya vs. Cannonier’ REACTIONS — 2:11

Overall, this 12-bout card saw three exciting first round finishes, two thrilling KO/TKO’s, three sweet submissions, six hard-fought decisions, & one no contest. Rounding things out, our fighters who were awarded for putting forth BONUS efforts included: FOTN: Robbie Lawler vs. Bryan Barberena. POTN: Alex Pereira, Jalin Turner and Julija Stoliarenko.

Here’s a look at the UFC 276: ‘Adesanya vs Cannonier’ & ‘Volkanovski vs Holloway 3;’ fight card with full results & updated fight records —

Official UFC Scorecards

ESPN+ PPV MAIN CARD

12. At 2:25 — TITLE FIGHT #1 — UFC MW Championship: Israel Adesanya (23-1) DEF. Jared Cannonier (15-6) — via unanimous decision (49-46, 49-46, 50-45)

11. At 4:16 — TITLE FIGHT #2/THE TRILOGY — UFC FW Championship: Alexander Volkanovski (25-1) DEF. Max Holloway (23-7) — via unanimous decision (50-45, 50-45, 50-45)

10. At 9:31 — Alex Pereira (6-1) DEF. Sean Strickland (25-4) — via KO at 2:36 of round one

9. At 10:52 — Bryan Barberena (18-8) DEF. Robbie Lawler (29-16) — via TKO (strikes) at 4:47 of round two

8. At 13:00 — Pedro Munhoz (19-7) vs. Sean O’Malley (15-1) — fought to a NO CONTEST (accidental eye poke) at 3:09 of round two

ABC/UFC FIGHT PASS/ESPN+ PRELIMS

7. At 14:44 — Jalin Turner (13-5) DEF. Brad Riddell (10-3) — via submission (guillotine) at :45 of the first round

6. At 15:22 — Jim Miller (35-16) DEF. Donald Cerrone (36-17) — via submission (guillotine) at 1:32 of the second round

5. At 20:35 — Ian Garry (10-0) DEF. Gabriel Green (11-4) — via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

4. At 23:48 — Dricus Du Plessis (17-2) DEF. Brad Tavares (19-7) — via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

ESPN/ESPN+ EARLY PRELIMS

3. At 24:32 — André Muniz (23-4) DEF. Uriah Hall (17-11) — via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

2. At 25:19 — Maycee Barber (11-2) DEF. Jessica Eye (15-11) — via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

1. At 27:13 — Julija Stoliarenko (10-6) DEF. Jessica-Rose Clark (11-8) — via submission (armbar) at :42 of the first round

UFC Vegas 58: ‘Dos Anjos vs. Fiziev’ PICKS — 28:14

At this point in the show we offer you our ‘disclaimer’, then our duo will go about predicting the UFC Vegas 58 Fight Night bout sheet from the bottom up, wrapping up the C/DC quick-picks portion of the show with the Main Event. This UFC on ESPN+ event will take place from the APEX Center, in Vegas, this Saturday, July 9th.

Here’s a look at the fight card & records for the upcoming event via tapology.com, bout order subject to change:

ESPN/ESPN+ MAIN CARD | SAT. JULY 9 — 9/6PM ETPT (7 Cares)

12. 155lbs: Rafael dos Anjos (31-13) vs. Rafael Fiziev (11-1) — At 43:54, 3 Cares

11. 185lbs: Caio Borralho (11-1) vs. Armen Petrosyan (7-1) — At 43:18, 2 Cares

10. 135lbs: Said Nurmagomedov (15-2) vs. D. Silva de Andrade (28-4) — At 42:21, 2 Cares (But Split)

9. 185lbs: Jamie Pickett (13-7) vs. Denis Tiuliulin (10-6)

8. 285lbs: Jared Vanderaa (12-8) vs. Chase Sherman (15-10)

7. 155lbs: Michael Johnson (20-17) vs. Jamie Mullarkey (14-5)

ESPN/ESPN+ PRELIMS | 6/3PM ETPT (0 Cares)

6. 125lbs: Cynthia Calvillo (9-4) vs. Nina Nunes (10-7)

5. 135lbs: Aiemann Zahabi (8-2) vs. Ricky Turcios (11-2)

4. 125lbs: Antonina Shevchenko (9-4) vs. Cortney Casey (10-9)

3. 185lbs: Cody Brundage (7-2) vs. Tresean Gore (3-1)

2. 205lbs: Kennedy Nzechukwu (9-3) vs. Karl Roberson (9-5)

1. 135lbs: Ronnie Lawrence (8-1) vs. Saidyokub Kakhramonov (9-2)

Be sure to follow Eugene on twitter @EugeneSRobinson, John is @heynottheface, and of course you can catch Stephie @CrooklynMMA, and twice a week she’s on @MookieNCrookie AND @LevelChangePod.

For all your Odds and Betting information, be sure to visit the DraftKings SportsBook prior to every MMA event.

If you would like to catch the show on our BE Presents YouTube Channel, join the gang right here:

If you enjoy our shows, give us a shout out in the comments here on Bloody Elbow, or give us a “like”, share & subscribe over on whichever BE Presents Podcast Channel happens to be your listening platform of choice: SoundCloud, YouTube, iTunes & Apple TV, iHeartRadio, Stitcher, Spotify, TuneIn, OverCast, Player FM, & Amazon Music – For previous episodes of the show, check out our playlists on all of our BE Presents channels.