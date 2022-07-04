Chris Pratt ‘not a fan’ of Israel Adesanya’s ‘pitter-patter’ performance after ‘all that talk’ at UFC 276

A lot of fans were left underwhelmed by Israel Adesanya’s performance against Jared Cannonier at UFC 276 on Saturday night. A few observers called it a five-round “sparring” session with the challenger employing a “terrible game plan.”

One of those who expressed mild disappointment in “The Last Stylebender’s” performance is actor Chris Pratt, who’s been a fixture in UFC events for a while now. The 43-year-old “Avengers” star appeared on the ESPN+ post-show to give his thoughts on the main event bout (H/T MMA Mania).

Chris Pratt keeping it post fight talking about Izzy's lackluster performance. #UFC276 pic.twitter.com/1QVdkvFKMS — Hey, hey ☺️ (@USAHEYUSA) July 3, 2022

“I’m gonna say this as humbly as I can, as a guy who never stepped in the Octagon. I don’t know this game, I’m just an actor. But I’m not a fan, man. I’m not a fan of coming out, like, all that talk and then just kind of putting on a little bit of a pitter-patter,” he said.

Chris Pratt watching the first prelim fight #UFC276 pic.twitter.com/CVZ1jFZ6an — Dovy (@DovySimuMMA) July 2, 2022

“I’m like, ‘Come on, man! Cash on that!’ You’ve got to cash that promise of being so badass.”

Pratt expected Adesanya to carry that same energy but admitted that he was rooting for the challenger.

“If I bet with my money, I would bet Adesanya would’ve done something like that. But I was hoping to see Cannonier make it.”

Adesanya now has five successful title defenses as the 185-pound champion as he improves to a record of 23-1.