Holloway declares Volkanovski as top pound-for-pound fighter after UFC 276 win

The third time may be a charm for some people, but unfortunately, not for Max Holloway. The former featherweight champion faced the reigning 145-pound king Alexander Volkanovski on Saturday at UFC 276, where he ended up badly beaten in five rounds en route to a 50-45 tally on all of the judges’ scorecards.

The 30-year-old proud Hawaiian was more fired up than he usually was entering the contest, but after the dust had settled, he also showed the usual class he is known for. In a post-fight statement he released via Twitter, Holloway gave his due props to Volkanovski, whom he proclaimed as the top pound-for-pound fighter today.

I'm still up 2-0 on knockdowns for trilogy. Prob gonna need a 4th to settle this. Just playing. Congrats to my brother @alexvolkanovski . Go get that 55 strap. You earned the shot. You're #1 P4P right now. pic.twitter.com/5lUNWZVbRA — Max Holloway (@BlessedMMA) July 3, 2022

The loss to Volkanovksi broke Holloway’s two-fight win streak. But as early as now, he’s made it his mission to begin the rebuilding process back to the top.

To all the fans do not cry for me Argentina. This is part of life. We need to rebuild and we will. I love you! — Max Holloway (@BlessedMMA) July 3, 2022

After UFC 276, Holloway dropped to a record of 23-7. Volkanovski, meanwhile, extended his UFC win streak to 12 as he improved to a win-loss slate of 25-1.