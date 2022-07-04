 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Holloway declares Volkanovski as top pound-for-pound fighter after UFC 276 win

Max Holloway issues a usual classy statement after his UFC 276 loss to Alexander Volkanovski.

By Milan Ordoñez
/ new
Max Holloway and Alexander Volkanovski prepare for their trilogy at UFC 276.
Max Holloway and Alexander Volkanovski prepare for their trilogy at UFC 276.
Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

The third time may be a charm for some people, but unfortunately, not for Max Holloway. The former featherweight champion faced the reigning 145-pound king Alexander Volkanovski on Saturday at UFC 276, where he ended up badly beaten in five rounds en route to a 50-45 tally on all of the judges’ scorecards.

The 30-year-old proud Hawaiian was more fired up than he usually was entering the contest, but after the dust had settled, he also showed the usual class he is known for. In a post-fight statement he released via Twitter, Holloway gave his due props to Volkanovski, whom he proclaimed as the top pound-for-pound fighter today.

The loss to Volkanovksi broke Holloway’s two-fight win streak. But as early as now, he’s made it his mission to begin the rebuilding process back to the top.

After UFC 276, Holloway dropped to a record of 23-7. Volkanovski, meanwhile, extended his UFC win streak to 12 as he improved to a win-loss slate of 25-1.

In This Stream

UFC 276: ‘Adesanya vs. Cannonier’ & ‘Volkanovski vs. Holloway 3’ previews, predictions, coverage, odds, more

View all 76 stories

Get the latest gear

More From Bloody Elbow

Loading comments...