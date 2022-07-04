MMA SQUARED: Alexander Volkanovski gives Max Holloway the Godfather treatment to end trilogy

That was an amazing performance by Volkanovski, I have to wake up at 4:30am to catch these PPV main cards but was on the edge of my seat. Maybe the main event put me back to bed ;)

Thanks to everyone who has visited chrisrini.com to pick up a copy of my latest book, The Fine Art of Violence, Volume 3. It’s a collection of art & essays chronicling the year 2021 in MMA. There’s a preview of the book here on Bloody Elbow should you be so inclined to culturally enrich yourself.

Take care of yourself and I’ll talk to you Wednesday.

Chris