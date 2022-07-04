 clock menu more-arrow no yes

MMA SQUARED: Alexander Volkanovski gives Max Holloway the Godfather treatment to end trilogy

Take the belt, leave the rivalry.

By Chris Rini
MMA Squared, Chris Rini, UFC 276, Alexander Volkanovski, Max Holloway, Dana White, featherweight, champ, title
I had to google old pics of Volk playing rugby to get the jersey colors right.
Chris Rini

That was an amazing performance by Volkanovski, I have to wake up at 4:30am to catch these PPV main cards but was on the edge of my seat. Maybe the main event put me back to bed ;)

Thanks to everyone who has visited chrisrini.com to pick up a copy of my latest book, The Fine Art of Violence, Volume 3. It’s a collection of art & essays chronicling the year 2021 in MMA. There’s a preview of the book here on Bloody Elbow should you be so inclined to culturally enrich yourself.

Take care of yourself and I’ll talk to you Wednesday.

Chris

