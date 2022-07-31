UFC Vegas 59: Santos vs. Hill fight card

The UFC is back in the APEX in Las Vegas for an August 6th card that doubles as the season finale of The Ultimate Fighter. In the main event, light heavyweight contender Jamahal Hill takes on former title challenger Thiago Santos in another big test for Hill, while welterweight action fighters Vicente Luque and Geoff Neal face off in the co-main.

As for the TUF finals, Mohammed Usman, brother of UFC welterweight champion Kamaru, will look to win the heavyweight tournament against Zac Pauga. In the women’s flyweight bracket, Brogan Walker-Sanchez takes on Juliana Miller. Of the four finalists, only Walker-Sanchez made it through from Team Julianna Pena, so it’s possible the former champ will end up not getting a TUF champ either.

Here’s the full lineup for UFC Vegas 59, and yeah Sam Alvey is on the card. Will this be the time he gets a win?

Main Card (10 PM ET, ESPN/ESPN+)

Thiago Santos vs. Jamahal Hill

Vicente Luque vs. Geoff Neal

Zac Pauga vs. Mohammed Usman

Brogan Walker-Sanchez vs. Juliana Miller

Augusto Sakai vs. Sergey Spivak

Ariane Lipski vs. Priscila Cachoeira

Preliminary Card (7 PM ET, ESPN/ESPN+)

Sam Alvey vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk

Takashi Sato vs. Bryan Battle

Terrance McKinney vs. Erick Gonzalez

Jason Witt vs. Josh Quinlan

Miranda Granger vs. Cory McKenna

Mayra Bueno Silva vs. Stephanie Egger