UFC 277: Peña vs Nunes 2 & Moreno vs Kara-France | 6th Round Post-Fight Show

Bloody Elbow fight expert, Zane Simon is here, joined by his cohort, Eddie Mercado. We recorded for you on Saturday, July 30th, 2022, with a breakdown of the UFC 277: Peña vs Nunes 2 & Moreno vs Kara-France 13-bout PPV (pay-per-view) event; which took place at The American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

Overall, this 13-bout card saw two exciting first round finishes, six thrilling KO/TKO’s, one sweet submission, and six hard-fought decisions. Rounding things out, our fighters who were awarded for putting forth BONUS efforts included — FOTN: Brandon Moreno vs. Kai Kara-France. POTN: Drew Dober and Alexandre Pantoja.

Here’s a look at the UFC 277: Peña vs Nunes 2 & Moreno vs Kara-France fight card with full results & updated fight records:

The main & co-main event title fights were each scheduled for five rounds, with the remaining bouts scheduled for three rounds. | Official UFC Scorecards

ESPN+ PPV CARD | SAT. JULY 30

13. The ReMatch for the UFC Bantamweight Championship: Amanda Nunes (22-5) DEF. Julianna Peña (11-5) — via unanimous decision (50-45, 50-44, 50-43)

12. UFC Interim Flyweight Championship: Brandon Moreno (20-6-2) DEF. Kai Kara-France (24-10) — via TKO (strikes) at 4:34 of the third round

11. Sergei Pavlovich (16-1) DEF. Derrick Lewis (26-10) — via TKO (strikes) at 0:55 of the first round

10. Alexandre Pantoja (25-5) DEF. Alex Perez (24-7) — via submission (rear naked choke) at 1:31 of the first round

9. Magomed Ankalaev (18-1) DEF. Anthony Smith (36-17) — via TKO (strikes) at 3:09 of the second round

ABC/ESPN/ESPN+ PRELIMS | 8/5PM ETPT

8. Alex Morono (22-7) DEF. Matt Semelsberger (10-4) — via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

7. Drew Dober (25-11) DEF. Rafael Alves (20-11) — via KO at 1:30 of the third round

6. Hamdy Abdelwahab (4-0) DEF. Don’Tale Mayes (9-5) — via split decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-29)

5. Drakkar Klose (13-2) DEF. Rafa Garcia (14-3) — via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

UFC FIGHT PASS PRELIMS | 6/3PM ETPT

4. Michael Morales (14-0) DEF. Adam Fugitt (8-3) — via TKO (strikes) at 1:09 of the third round

3. Joselyne Edwards (12-4) DEF. Ji Yeon Kim (9-6-2) — via split decision (30-27, 29-28, 28-29)

2. Nick Negumereanu (13-1) DEF. Ihor Potieria (20-3) — via TKO (strikes) at 3:33 of the second round

1. Orion Cosce (8-1) DEF. Blood Diamond (3-2) — via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

