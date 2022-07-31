UFC 277: Pena vs. Nunes 2 results and post-fight analysis

Once again, the Lioness is queen. For all the questions about her mental state after losing the bantamweight title to Julianna Pena last winter, Amanda Nunes delivered perhaps the most methodical performance of her career. Did I say methodical? Well, while it isn’t an inaccurate statement to say she put together the most methodical performance of her career, it would be more descriptive to say she delivered the most brutal beatdown of her career on Pena. Nunes never exhibited an ounce of over-aggression, but she did take advantage of just about every opening that presented itself. She secured three knockdowns in the second round alone. In the last three rounds, she took Pena down at will and battered her with punches and elbows on the mat. To Pena’s credit, she never gave up. She continued to crash into Nunes, looking to catch Nunes with a big punch. She threw up submission attempt after submission attempt, coming close on an armbar attempt in the fourth round. However, by the time the final bell rung, Pena was a bloody mess. I can’t say Nunes was unscathed, but a little bit of makeup will cover up her scratches. Pena won’t be afforded that luxury.

While only a fool would say Nunes’ legacy was on the line, there’s no doubt the performance adds to an already sterling resume. By regaining her belt, she became the first two-time double champion. Plus, the brutal manner in which she beat down Pena eliminated the need to see them throw down for a third time. Nunes stated post-fight that she hasn’t been back to Brazil in three years due to the pandemic, so it may be a while before we see her fight again. Given there isn’t an immediate contender anyone wants to see her fight — in bantamweight or featherweight — an extended absence may not be the worst idea.

As for Pena, she established herself as one of the toughest women on the planet. Yes, she endured a terrible beatdown, but she never gave up. She could have given in to a deep RNC Nunes had her in within the final minute, but she instead fought out of it. If Nunes continues to fight until she’s 40, Pena is going to have to put together a nice streak before getting another fight against the new champion.

Main Card

It’s safe to say we’re getting the fourth fight between Brandon Moreno and Deiveson Figueiredo. Kai Kara-France put up a hell of a fight with Moreno, remaining competitive through the first two rounds. Hell, he hurt Moreno bad enough early in the third to get the crowd anxious to believe they were about to see a finish. Moreno recovered, eventually hurting Kara-France with a jab. Kara-France began reeling backwards, only for Moreno to land a perfectly placed kick to the liver. Kara-France dropped like a sack of potatoes, the referee stopping the fight after Kara-France couldn’t fight back from Moreno’s follow up punches. After being awarded the interim belt, Moreno called out Figueiredo as respectfully as anyone has ever made a callout. Figueiredo appeared to agree to fourth fight on one condition: it take place in Brazil. Moreno agreed. Now it’s up to Uncle Dana to make that happen....

Are we at the end of the line for Derrick Lewis? The heavy-hitting fan favorite only lasted 55 seconds against Sergei Pavlovich. A wild exchange took place, Lewis got hurt, and Pavlovich never let off until the referee stepped in. Lewis argued the stoppage was early, but given he went head first into the mat, it’s hard to blame Dan Miragliotta for stopping the action. It could very well just be that Lewis got caught, but it very well could be we are witnessing the end of the line for Lewis now that he’s dropped three of his last four. As for Pavlovich, there’s no doubt he’s a top ten heavyweight now.

Alexandre Pantoja wants a title shot. Perhaps the best flyweight in the history of the organization to never fight for the title, he came out to make a statement and did so emphatically. He blitzed Alex Perez with punches before snaking around behind him to backpack him. Perez fought off the choke, but he couldn’t withstand the squeeze on his jaw, eventually tapping. Given Pantoja has wins over both Moreno and Kara-France – even if they were on TUF – he has a strong argument. He’ll be waiting for Figueiredo and Moreno to finish their business if that’s the case.

After nine consecutive wins – including back-to-back wins over a pair of former title challengers – it’s about damn time Magomed Ankalaev gets a shot at UFC gold. Sure, he’s not the most exciting. Hell, even though he got a stoppage over Anthony Smith, it was due to GnP after Smith’s alleged broken leg proved to be too much to overcome. Then again, it was Ankalaev who broke the leg. Regardless, after so many wins, the man should be getting his due sooner rather than later.

Prelims