Jake Paul vs. Hasim Rahman Jr. event cancelled

Jake Paul was recently “hospitalized” for carrying all the promotional efforts of his scheduled bout against Hasim Rahman Jr. But as it turns out, all of that is going nowhere now.

Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions released a statement on Saturday, announcing that the August 6th fight between the two aforementioned has been canceled. The reason: Rahman Jr.’s weight issues and the agreed-upon limit of 200 pounds.

#PaulRahman has been cancelled. Refunds for all ticket and PPV purchases will be provided. Full statement below. pic.twitter.com/thnjyjUEMT — Most Valuable Promotions (@MostVpromotions) July 31, 2022

“On July 5, Hasim Rahman Jr. signed a bout agreement to fight Jake Paul on Aug. 6 at Madison Square Garden at a maximum weight of 200 pounds,” the statement begins. “At the time of signing, Rahman provided evidence of his weight to give comfort to Most Valuable Promotions and the New York State Athletic Commission that he would not be losing more than 10 percent of his weight over the four weeks leading up to the fight.

“Since weighing in at 216 pounds on July 7, Rahman and his camp have offered assurance after assurance publicly and privately that he was on track to make weight at the weigh-in on Aug. 5, going as far as to provide a letter signed by a recognized nutritionist that his weight cut was progressing without issue per New York State Athletic Commission’s required weekly weight checks.

“In the last 48 hours, it has become clear that these assurances were not made in good faith.”

By the end of the week, Paul’s team revealed that Rahman Jr. barely lost weight to fulfill his end of the deal.

“On Friday, Rahman submitted a weight check to the New York State Athletic Commission that demonstrated he had lost less than one pound since originally signing to take the fight 24 days prior.

“This prompted the commission to declare that it would not sanction the fight at less than 205 pounds. Still, Jake Paul was prepared to move forward with the fight at this new weight and a new contract was sent to Rahman’s promoter reflecting a 205-pound limit, imposing strict penalties should he fail to make weight.

“Upon receiving this new contract Saturday morning, Rahman’s camp indicated for the very first time that he planned to weigh 215 pounds at the official weigh-in and would not agree to weigh in at 205 pounds and informing Most Valuable Promotions that they are pulling out of the fight unless the fight was agreed to at 215 pounds.”

It’s because of this development that MVP decided to just scrap the entire event altogether.

“MVP and Jake Paul will not reward someone that has conducted themselves in such a deceiving and calculated manner. Therefore, MVP is left with no choice but to cancel the Aug. 6 event.

“This forced outcome impacts Jake Paul, Amanda Serrano, and every other fighter on this card who have trained tirelessly over the past few months for this event. The boxing community must hold Hasim Rahman Jr. liable for his lack of professionalism.

“There has been endless work, time, and money put into building this event and we want to thank our team, Showtime, Madison Square Garden, Holden Boxing and all of our partners for their continued support. Above everything, we want to thank our fans for their commitment to the athletes and the sport of boxing.”

Of course, this story won’t be complete without a statement from “The Problem Child” himself.

First Tommy Fumbled and now Hasim Rahman Crumbled. These boxers are the most difficult people to work with and continually lack professionalism and confidence to fight me.



I apologize to all of the of the other fighters on the card, our partners, our team and the fans. https://t.co/0q6MxqG3XJ — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) July 31, 2022

Yet again my opponents has pulled out of the fight… (1/2) pic.twitter.com/7ADOku3glx — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) July 31, 2022

Paul (5-0) hasn’t seen action since his December 2021 faceplant KO win over former UFC champion Tyron Woodley.