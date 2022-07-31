Pros and Cons from UFC 277: Pena vs Nunes 2

UFC 277 is in the books, and two title rematches produced interesting results. Amanda Nunes reclaimed her title and her status as a simultaneous double champ with a pretty dominant win over a game Julianna Pena. In the co-main event, a bloodied Brandon Moreno landed a perfect liver kick to stop Kai Kara-France to take the interim flyweight title. This sets up a fourth match with Deiveson Figueiredo to continue this fun, but also extremely repetitive rivalry.

Also picking up a quality win is Sergei Pavlovich, who hurt and dropped contender Derrick Lewis very early into their heavyweight match up.

Below, we analyze the pros and cons of each of the key bouts, with a quick twitter thread that’s short and fitting for people’s social media era attention spans:

ANKALAEV TKOs AN INJURED SMITH



PROS: I guess that’s a big name win for Ankalaev?



CONS: That was a really unfortunate injury. Probably could’ve been stopped earlier also. — Bloody Elbow (@BloodyElbow) July 31, 2022

PANTOJA FACECRANKS PEREZ



CONS: That was fast, so none!



PROS: Backpack facecrank! What’s not to like? Moreno-Figueiredo title unification will hold things up, but Pantoja also made his case as the rightful number one contender. — Bloody Elbow (@BloodyElbow) July 31, 2022

PAVLOVICH TKOs LEWIS



PROS: Right hand hurt Lewis, then Pavlovich just swarmed him and got a really quick finish. Big win to shake up the ranks



CONS: Not the worst stoppage, but maybe a tad early. He was facedown though, so I understand why the ref would step in at that moment. — Bloody Elbow (@BloodyElbow) July 31, 2022

MORENO LIVER KICKS KARA-FRANCE



PROS: That was great. Kara-France bloodied him up, so Moreno turned it up and landed a perfect liver kick to end it. I typically hate rematches let alone four, but Figgy-Moreno is always fun and now also well earned



CONS: Pantoja will have to wait — Bloody Elbow (@BloodyElbow) July 31, 2022

NUNES GETS REVENGE ON PENA



PROS: Champ-champ again. Nunes adjusted, mixed things up & was patient. Pena’s heart & armbar attempt made it fun, but Nunes was dominant.



CONS: Pena kept grabbing the gloves, so I guess she was honest about the cheating. Also: https://t.co/7ykAzF53ZE — Bloody Elbow (@BloodyElbow) July 31, 2022

#UFC277 OVERALL



PROS: Who can challenge Nunes? Is it just Nunes-Pena 3 next? It’s Figgy-Moreno again.



CONS: Who can challenge Nunes? Is it just Nunes-Pena 3 next? It’s Figgy-Moreno again.



Good things can also provide problems, like GOAT status or endless but fun rematches. — Bloody Elbow (@BloodyElbow) July 31, 2022

And that’s about it. For more social media musings, follow me on twitter over at @antontabuena, and of course you should do that for Bloody Elbow’s official twitter account as well.