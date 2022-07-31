 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Pros and Cons from UFC 277: Pena vs Nunes 2

This is UFC 277 in a few short tweets.

By Anton Tabuena
UFC 277: Pena v Nunes 2 Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC

UFC 277 is in the books, and two title rematches produced interesting results. Amanda Nunes reclaimed her title and her status as a simultaneous double champ with a pretty dominant win over a game Julianna Pena. In the co-main event, a bloodied Brandon Moreno landed a perfect liver kick to stop Kai Kara-France to take the interim flyweight title. This sets up a fourth match with Deiveson Figueiredo to continue this fun, but also extremely repetitive rivalry.

Also picking up a quality win is Sergei Pavlovich, who hurt and dropped contender Derrick Lewis very early into their heavyweight match up.

Below, we analyze the pros and cons of each of the key bouts, with a quick twitter thread that’s short and fitting for people’s social media era attention spans:

