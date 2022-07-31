‘Still the GOAT’ - Pros react to Amanda Nunes’ beatdown win over Julianna Pena at UFC 277

Amanda Nunes is a double champion again. In the rematch against Julianna Pena, the ‘Lioness’ dominated the tough ‘Venezuelan Vixen’ and scored a bloody, shutout unanimous decision win after five rounds. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the main event at UFC 277.

Time to see what adjustments Nunes made! #UFC277 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) July 31, 2022

Amanda Nunes getting loose and letting it fly now. Impressive bounce back performance so far #UFC277 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) July 31, 2022

@Amanda_Leoa has this woman on ice skates... beautiful counters when Pena tries to enter or Exit the pocket. #UFC277 — Chris Curtis The Action Man (@Actionman513) July 31, 2022

What a war Peña is TOUGH! #UFC277 — Mark O. Madsen (@MarkTheOlympian) July 31, 2022

Ffs Peña is one tough MF #ufc277 — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) July 31, 2022

This is STRESSFUL #UFC277 — Miesha Tate (@MieshaTate) July 31, 2022

Nunes is looking elite rn but don’t count Pena out — Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) July 31, 2022

Amanda is looking great, she’s beating her down ! #ufc277 — Casey Oneill (@kingcaseymma) July 31, 2022

Peña is a fucking warrior #UFC277 — Adrian Yañez (@yanezmma) July 31, 2022

Julianna Pena is tough as shit, wow! #UFC277 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) July 31, 2022

#ufc277 this has to be the best women’s fight in UFC history! #PenavsNunes2 — Tito Ortiz (@titoortiz) July 31, 2022

@Amanda_Leoa took that ovaries joke REALLY seriously #UFC277 — Chris Curtis The Action Man (@Actionman513) July 31, 2022

Julianna Peña is tough as nails! #ufc277 — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) July 31, 2022

Looks like Amanda decide to fully copy my stand up game

Great fight both ladies! #UFC277 — Valentina Shevchenko (@BulletValentina) July 31, 2022

Holy Moly what an amazing fight! #UFC277 — Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) July 31, 2022

Going southpaw was a great strategy for Nunes. Girls that can go both ways are really winning — Kevin Lee MTP (@MoTownPhenom) July 31, 2022