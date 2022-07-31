 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

‘Still the GOAT’ - Pros react to Amanda Nunes’ beatdown win over Julianna Pena at UFC 277

Amanda Nunes soundly defeated Julianna Pena at UFC 277. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the outcome.

By Lucas Rezende
/ new
Amanda Nunes defeated Julianna Pena at UFC 277.
Amanda Nunes defeated Julianna Pena at UFC 277.
Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Amanda Nunes is a double champion again. In the rematch against Julianna Pena, the ‘Lioness’ dominated the tough ‘Venezuelan Vixen’ and scored a bloody, shutout unanimous decision win after five rounds. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the main event at UFC 277.

In This Stream

UFC 277: ‘Peña vs. Nunes 2’ & ‘Moreno vs. Kara-France’ previews, predictions, coverage, odds, more

View all 49 stories

Get the latest gear

More From Bloody Elbow

Loading comments...