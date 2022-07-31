‘Still the GOAT’ - Pros react to Amanda Nunes’ beatdown win over Julianna Pena at UFC 277

Amanda Nunes is a double champion again. In the rematch against Julianna Pena, the ‘Lioness’ dominated the tough ‘Venezuelan Vixen’ and scored a bloody, shutout unanimous decision win after five rounds. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the main event at UFC 277.
Watching these ladies very closely #PenavsNunes2 #ufc277 @ufc— Raquel Pennington (@RockyPMMA) July 31, 2022
Time to see what adjustments Nunes made! #UFC277— Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) July 31, 2022
Amanda Nunes getting loose and letting it fly now. Impressive bounce back performance so far #UFC277— Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) July 31, 2022
@Amanda_Leoa has this woman on ice skates... beautiful counters when Pena tries to enter or Exit the pocket. #UFC277— Chris Curtis The Action Man (@Actionman513) July 31, 2022
What a war Peña is TOUGH! #UFC277— Mark O. Madsen (@MarkTheOlympian) July 31, 2022
Ffs Peña is one tough MF #ufc277— JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) July 31, 2022
This is STRESSFUL #UFC277— Miesha Tate (@MieshaTate) July 31, 2022
Nunes is looking elite rn but don’t count Pena out— Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) July 31, 2022
Amanda is looking great, she’s beating her down ! #ufc277— Casey Oneill (@kingcaseymma) July 31, 2022
Peña is a fucking warrior #UFC277— Adrian Yañez (@yanezmma) July 31, 2022
Julianna Pena is tough as shit, wow! #UFC277— Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) July 31, 2022
#ufc277 this has to be the best women’s fight in UFC history! #PenavsNunes2— Tito Ortiz (@titoortiz) July 31, 2022
@Amanda_Leoa took that ovaries joke REALLY seriously #UFC277— Chris Curtis The Action Man (@Actionman513) July 31, 2022
Julianna Peña is tough as nails! #ufc277— Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) July 31, 2022
Looks like Amanda decide to fully copy my stand up game— Valentina Shevchenko (@BulletValentina) July 31, 2022
Great fight both ladies! #UFC277
Holy Moly what an amazing fight! #UFC277— Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) July 31, 2022
What a war! Both these ladies delivered, respect @VenezuelanVixen @Amanda_Leoa #UFC277— Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) July 31, 2022
Going southpaw was a great strategy for Nunes. Girls that can go both ways are really winning— Kevin Lee MTP (@MoTownPhenom) July 31, 2022
July 31, 2022
Still the goat. Well done @Amanda_Leoa #UFC277— Chris Curtis The Action Man (@Actionman513) July 31, 2022
Loading comments...