50-43! - Amanda Nunes vs Julianna Peña 2 full fight video highlights from UFC 277 main event

Headlining UFC 277 was the second title rematch on the card. Amanda Nunes again fought Julianna Pena, the woman who took her belt in one of the biggest upsets in recent years. In the rematch, Nunes was far more patient, picking her strikes and repeatedly hurting and knocking down Pena early. Pena threw up a good armbar attempt, but Nunes ended up defending and making her pay in what was a pretty one-sided affair for the most part.

Nunes reclaimed her title and status as a two-division champion with a dominant decision. The champion even got 50-43 scores.

Watch highlights from the title fight below, along with a snippet from out play by play of the contest:

Julianna Pena vs. Amanda Nunes Round 5

They hug to start off the final round. Pena edging forward. Combo lands for Pena. Nunes drives in and gets another take down. Nunes in Pena’s guard. Pena has the arms wrapped up. Pena rolls for an arm bar...switches to the triangle, goes back to the arm bar. Close but no cigar. Nunes spins into a front headlock but can’t get the choke. They break.

Nunes with a throw take down. Side control. Nunes has a half nelson. Half guard. Pena almost gets full guard, gives it up to roll into a kimura. Nunes gets free, gets Pena’s back. Pena fends her off, gets back into half guard. Nunes throwing but Pena blocking. Overhook for Pena. She’s looking for a triangle. Nunes fends it off, lands an elbow. Up kick lands for Pena but Nunes drops a dive bomb in retaliation. Nunes gets Pena’s back. She’s got the RNC! No! Pena escapes. Nunes stands up. Pena stands and it’s over. Nunes is celebrating.

UFC 277 Results: Amanda Nunes def. Julianna Pena via unanimous decision (50-45, 50-44, 50-43).

