Liver kick! New champ! Brandon Moreno vs Kai Kara-France 2 full fight video highlights from UFC 277

Co-headlining UFC 277 was the rematch between Brandon Moreno and Kai Kara-France. The bout determined a new interim flyweight champion, with Moreno earning the right to face off against Deiveson Figueiredo for a fourth time next.

It went back and fourth, and as Moreno was busted up in the third round, he landed a perfectly placed liver kick that swiftly ended the fight.

Watch highlights from the title fight below, along with a snippet from our play by play of the contest:

Brandon Moreno vs. Kai Kara-France Round 3

Kara-France skips into an inside leg kick to open. Moreno pulls guard or was that a Kara-France sweep? Either way, Moreno is in guard. He’s bleeding from a Kara-France elbow. Kara-France stands and lands some big shots! Moreno coming forward. Lands a left hook. Cut is under Moreno’s eye. Unlikely to be a fight stopper. Body kick from Moreno.

Uppercut. Kara-France landing hard with a punch to the face. Low kick lands for Kara-France. Moreno’s bloody face popped back by a Kara-France jab. Moreno lands a left. A sharp jab. Body kick. Uppercut for Moreno.

Kara-France lands an overhand. Moreno keeping his guard up and close in rather than waving his left hand high as he was earlier. Kara-France shoots. Nothing doing. Moreno lands a big punch and a kick to the liver! Kara-France is hurt. He drops. Moreno follows him down with ground and pound. It’s over!

UFC 277 results: Brandon Moreno def. Kai Kara-France via TKO (liver kick + ground and pound) at 4:34 of Round 3.

