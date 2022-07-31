Liver kick! New champ! Brandon Moreno vs Kai Kara-France 2 full fight video highlights from UFC 277

Co-headlining UFC 277 was the rematch between Brandon Moreno and Kai Kara-France. The bout determined a new interim flyweight champion, with Moreno earning the right to face off against Deiveson Figueiredo for a fourth time next.
It went back and fourth, and as Moreno was busted up in the third round, he landed a perfectly placed liver kick that swiftly ended the fight.
Watch highlights from the title fight below, along with a snippet from our play by play of the contest:
Brandon Moreno vs. Kai Kara-France Round 3
Kara-France skips into an inside leg kick to open. Moreno pulls guard or was that a Kara-France sweep? Either way, Moreno is in guard. He’s bleeding from a Kara-France elbow. Kara-France stands and lands some big shots! Moreno coming forward. Lands a left hook. Cut is under Moreno’s eye. Unlikely to be a fight stopper. Body kick from Moreno.
Uppercut. Kara-France landing hard with a punch to the face. Low kick lands for Kara-France. Moreno’s bloody face popped back by a Kara-France jab. Moreno lands a left. A sharp jab. Body kick. Uppercut for Moreno.
Kara-France lands an overhand. Moreno keeping his guard up and close in rather than waving his left hand high as he was earlier. Kara-France shoots. Nothing doing. Moreno lands a big punch and a kick to the liver! Kara-France is hurt. He drops. Moreno follows him down with ground and pound. It’s over!
UFC 277 results: Brandon Moreno def. Kai Kara-France via TKO (liver kick + ground and pound) at 4:34 of Round 3.
Touch gloves & away we go— UFC (@ufc) July 31, 2022
[ #UFC277 | Main Card LIVE on ESPN+ PPV: https://t.co/U0Pbshxhuo ] pic.twitter.com/9IZmPyf97X
Sangra Moreno, la pelea comienza a ponerse intensa #UFC277 pic.twitter.com/EmORya1R9w— UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) July 31, 2022
SE ACABA!!!!! Brandon Moreno es el campeón! #UFC277 pic.twitter.com/w9so67gQbH— UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) July 31, 2022
Brutal patada al hígado! BRANDON MORENO #ViVaMéxico #UFC277 pic.twitter.com/vTyRxOyNzI— UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) July 31, 2022
HE DID IT!!! @THEASSASSINBABY IS YOUR INTERIM FLYWEIGHT CHAMPION!!!!! #UFC277 pic.twitter.com/r09TD4acId— UFC (@ufc) July 31, 2022
The belt is back on the waist of @TheAssassinBaby #UFC277 pic.twitter.com/SxWxUq3hPA— UFC (@ufc) July 31, 2022
"No te confundas, quiero pelear" dice Brandon Moreno cara a cara con @Daico_Deiveson #UFC277 pic.twitter.com/PJMLS1C2RN— UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) July 31, 2022
Loading comments...