‘Vicious’ - Pros react to Alexandre Pantoja’s standing submission of Alex Perez at UFC 277

Flyweight Alexandre Pantoja only needed 91 seconds to finish Alex Perez at UFC 277. WIth a standing neck crank, the Brazilian finished the former title challenge early into the first round and hopes to score a title shot in his next outing. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the win.
This is one of those fights . #UFC277— Ode' ⭕️sbourne (@OdeOsbourne) July 31, 2022
Title shot for my guy @Pantojamma come on #UFC277— GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) July 31, 2022
Pantoja is legit, yeesh #UFC277— Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) July 31, 2022
That’s a bad man #UFC277— Tim Elliott (@TElliott125) July 31, 2022
Isn’t it so crazy the flyweight division was on the brink of extinction in the @ufc and is now one of the most exciting divisions! #UFC277— Ian Heinisch (@ianheinischmma) July 31, 2022
Vicious submission #UFC277— JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) July 31, 2022
Pantoja was beating anyone tonight including Francis— Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) July 31, 2022
Goddamn flyweights are fuckin dope #UFC277— Angela Hill (@AngieOverkill) July 31, 2022
Holy Pantoja!!! #UFC277— Max Griffin (@MaxPainGriffin) July 31, 2022
July 31, 2022
Pantojas dope!!! #UFC277— Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) July 31, 2022
Wow Pantoja ! #ufcrds @ParrumpaATT— Valerie Letourneau (@ValTroubleMMA) July 31, 2022
Pantoja proved he deserves to go to the belt @ufc— Edson Barboza (@EdsonBarbozaJR) July 31, 2022
