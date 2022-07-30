 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
‘Holy liver kick’ - Pros react to Brandon Moreno’s TKO of Kai Kara-France at UFC 277

Brandon Moreno TKO’d Kai Kara-France at UFC 277. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the finish.

By Lucas Rezende
Brandon Morerno defeated Kai Kara-France at UFC 277.
Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

In an exciting bout for the interim flyweight title, Brandon Moreno emerged victorious at UFC 277. In the third round of the fight against Kai Kara-France, the Mexican landed a hard body kick that sent his opponent to the ground, then finished the job with some ground and pound. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the match.

