‘Holy liver kick’ - Pros react to Brandon Moreno’s TKO of Kai Kara-France at UFC 277

In an exciting bout for the interim flyweight title, Brandon Moreno emerged victorious at UFC 277. In the third round of the fight against Kai Kara-France, the Mexican landed a hard body kick that sent his opponent to the ground, then finished the job with some ground and pound. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the match.
Kara-France looks like someone took his Legos #UFC277— Mark O. Madsen (@MarkTheOlympian) July 31, 2022
Hope Moreno got more than the 1 x 30min pad session a week I got the entire 7 months in camp.. #UFC277— Megan Anderson (@MeganA_mma) July 31, 2022
Right away you see Moreno using that long cross face type guard to keep France at distance. #UFC277— Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) July 31, 2022
This was always going to be fight of the night— LERONE MURPHY (@LeroneMurphy) July 31, 2022
INTENSE!! Everything to love about this fight! #UFC277— Mark O. Madsen (@MarkTheOlympian) July 31, 2022
Moreno and Kara France as two lightnings ⚡️ #UFC277— Valentina Shevchenko (@BulletValentina) July 31, 2022
Once again world champ Viva Mexico— C H T O V E R A (@chitoveraUFC) July 31, 2022
Mannnnn that body work!!!— Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) July 31, 2022
Deiveson Figueiredo vs Brandon Moreno IV: The Quadrilogy #UFC277— Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) July 31, 2022
Did Herb forget he was a ref and not a spectator?— Mike Pierce (@MikePierce170) July 31, 2022
WHAAAAAT!!! MORENO ALL THE WAY!! #UFC277— Mark O. Madsen (@MarkTheOlympian) July 31, 2022
Respectful young men ! #UFC277— Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) July 31, 2022
That was crazy by Moreno!! WHAT A FIGHT! #UFC277— Mark O. Madsen (@MarkTheOlympian) July 31, 2022
From his toughest round to finishing the fight. Moreno is a dog in there! #UFC277— Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) July 31, 2022
@theassassinbaby just a dog trying to eat #allheart— Justin Gaethje (@Justin_Gaethje) July 31, 2022
Holy liver kick! What a shot! NEVER saw that coming. Congrats champ. You earned that #UFC_277— Chris Curtis The Action Man (@Actionman513) July 31, 2022
