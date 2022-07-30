‘Bad stoppage - Pros react to Sergei Pavlovich’s 55-second TKO of Derrick Lewis at UFC 277

In a controversial finish, Sergei Pavlovich scored a 55-second TKO win over former title challenger Derrick Lewis at UFC 277. On Twitter, most professional fighters did not agree with Dan Miragliotta’s stoppage.
Derrick Lewis is a star!!!!!!— Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) July 31, 2022
You don’t stop that in Texas— Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) July 31, 2022
That was an early stoppage. #UFC277— Mike Pierce (@MikePierce170) July 31, 2022
That was early stoppage they gotta run that back— Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) July 31, 2022
Hmmmm not sure about that stoppage #UFC277— JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) July 31, 2022
Early stoppage ? #UFC277— Casey Oneill (@kingcaseymma) July 31, 2022
The outcome wasn’t going to change but Derrick deserved a chance to finish. #UFC277— Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) July 31, 2022
This was a bad stoppage!!!!— Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) July 31, 2022
That's definitely an early stoppage— Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) July 31, 2022
That was weak as hell. Let em fight ref!!— Kevin Lee MTP (@MoTownPhenom) July 31, 2022
Too early stoppage. But a great win to Pavlovich. #UFC277— Mark O. Madsen (@MarkTheOlympian) July 31, 2022
Early stoppage !!! Have to give the fighter a chance to get back in the fight #UFC277— Merab “The Machine” Dvalishvili (@MerabDvalishvil) July 31, 2022
Yeah get all this bs reffing out of y’all system before next week!!!#UFC277— Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) July 31, 2022
