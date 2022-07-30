 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
‘That’s a shame’ - Pros react to Magomed Ankalaev’s TKO win, Anthony Smith’s injury at UFC 277

Magomed Ankalaev TKO’d Anthony Smith at UFC 277. On Twitter, pros reacted to the match.

By Lucas Rezende
Magomed Ankalaev defeated Anthony Smith at UFC 277.
Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

Magomed Ankalaev scored another TKO win at UFC 277. Although it seemingly stemmed from an ankle injury in the opening round, the Russian managed to stop Anthony Smith in the second round of their fight in Dallas, Texas. On Twitter, pro fighters shared their thoughts on the stoppage.

