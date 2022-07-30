‘That’s a shame’ - Pros react to Magomed Ankalaev’s TKO win, Anthony Smith’s injury at UFC 277

Magomed Ankalaev scored another TKO win at UFC 277. Although it seemingly stemmed from an ankle injury in the opening round, the Russian managed to stop Anthony Smith in the second round of their fight in Dallas, Texas. On Twitter, pro fighters shared their thoughts on the stoppage.
Let’s go @lionheartasmith !!!!!— michael (@bisping) July 31, 2022
3 minutes of nothing— Saidyokub Kakhramonov (@SaidYokubMMA) July 31, 2022
Booo!— Dominick Reyes (@DomReyes) July 31, 2022
That’s a shame it ended that way— Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) July 31, 2022
The ankle injury could have came at the end of round 1 when Anthony was blocking the kicks off his back. #UFC277— Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) July 31, 2022
A lot of 205ers are about to get exposed real soon!!!#Imcoming #7days— Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) July 31, 2022
Those hammer fists were hard #UFC277— JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) July 31, 2022
Man sucks to see a fight end like that Anthony looked motivated but ankalaev showed he belongs in title talks— Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) July 31, 2022
Ankalaev is a dangerous man #UFC277— Mark O. Madsen (@MarkTheOlympian) July 31, 2022
Damn another injury smh heal up @lionheartasmith!!!— Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) July 31, 2022
Loading comments...