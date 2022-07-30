 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
WBC president says Jake Paul will receive ranking if he beats Hasim Rahman Jr

By Mookie Alexander
Possibly soon-to-be ranked pro boxer Jake Paul.
Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images

Next Saturday night, Jake Paul (5-0, 4 KOs) will take on Hasim Rahman Jr (12-1, 6 KOs) in his first fight against an actual pro boxer, as opposed to the basketball players and former MMA fighters he’s otherwise been facing. Rahman Jr is the son of former heavyweight champion Hasim Rahman, but behind his shiny looking 12-1 record are a slew of opponents with losing records.

But when there’s money to be made and you’re a hopelessly corrupt sanctioning body, you proudly declare the relevance of this matchup.

WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman tweeted on Friday that if Paul defeats Rahman Jr, he’ll be in the WBC rankings.

I mean in the grand scheme of things this is not as big a deal as, say, what the WBA is accused of at the moment, but it sure typifies the absurdity of these sanctioning bodies and the general silliness of their rankings system.

I don’t think there’s much more that needs to be said.

