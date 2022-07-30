Only in boxing.

Next Saturday night, Jake Paul (5-0, 4 KOs) will take on Hasim Rahman Jr (12-1, 6 KOs) in his first fight against an actual pro boxer, as opposed to the basketball players and former MMA fighters he’s otherwise been facing. Rahman Jr is the son of former heavyweight champion Hasim Rahman, but behind his shiny looking 12-1 record are a slew of opponents with losing records.

But when there’s money to be made and you’re a hopelessly corrupt sanctioning body, you proudly declare the relevance of this matchup.

WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman tweeted on Friday that if Paul defeats Rahman Jr, he’ll be in the WBC rankings.

Coming august 6 @jakepaul will take on Hasim Rahman jr . Winning this fight will earn him a @WBCBoxing ranking #PaulRahmanJr @ShowtimeBoxing pic.twitter.com/fJ8HTivQcp — Mauricio Sulaiman (@wbcmoro) July 30, 2022

I mean in the grand scheme of things this is not as big a deal as, say, what the WBA is accused of at the moment, but it sure typifies the absurdity of these sanctioning bodies and the general silliness of their rankings system.

I don’t think there’s much more that needs to be said.