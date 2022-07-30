UFC 277 fight card primer: Brandon Moreno vs. Kai Kara-France 2

The co-main event of UFC 277 will feature a flyweight fight between Brandon Moreno (19-5-2 MMA, 7-2-2 UFC) and Kai Kara-France (24-9 MMA, 7-2 UFC). UFC 277: Peña vs. Nunes airs live from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas this Saturday, July 30th. The main card will start with a fight time of 10:00 p.m. ET/7:00 p.m. PT, with the ABC/ESPN/ESPN+ prelims beginning at 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT and the early prelims kicking off at 6:00 p.m. ET/3:00 p.m. PT.

How do these two stack up?

Moreno: 28 years old | 5’7” | 70” reach

Kara-France: 29 years old | 5’4” | 69” reach

What have these two done recently?

Moreno: L - Deiveson Figueiredo (DEC) | W - Deiveson Figueiredo (SUB) | D - Deiveson Figueiredo (DRAW)

Kara-France: W - Askar Askarov (DEC) | W - Cody Garbrandt (TKO) | W - Rogério Bontorin (KO)

How did these two get here?

Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno were going to complete the first-ever tetralogy in the UFC. The fighters are 1-1-1 in their past three appearances, and the fourth fight was supposed to be the coup de grâce of one of the most entertaining rivalries in recent memory. That was until ‘Deus Da Guerra’ suffered injuries in both hands, which could leave him sidelined until the end of the year.

Waiting was not an option for the UFC and Moreno, so an interim championship was created. And the ‘Assassin Baby’ would be meeting a familiar foe for it.

Enter Kai Kara-France. ‘Don’t Blink’ dropped a unanimous decision to Moreno at UFC 245 nearly three years ago. He has since gone 4-1 in his next five fights, earning back-to-back first-round finishes of Rogério Bontorin and Cody Garbrandt and a decision over Askar Askarov. The win over Askarov caught the attention of Figueiredo and Moreno, with both men calling for a fight against Kara-France. Of course, it went to Moreno, and the rematch is set for the co-main event of UFC 277 on Saturday.

Why should you care?

Seeing how their first fight went, Moreno and Kara-France are bound to give us fireworks again.