In the main event, reigning women’s bantamweight champion Julianna Pena makes her first title defense against the very person she stunningly took the belt from, Amanda Nunes. Pena shocked the world at UFC 269 with her second-round submission, can she pull off another upset as the betting underdog? The co-main event is also a rematch, as former men’s flyweight champion Brandon Moreno takes on the surging City Kickboxing standout Kai Kara-France. Moreno won the first fight by decision back in 2019, but this fight is five rounds instead of three, and there’s an interim belt at stake.

This post will cover the co-main between Moreon and Kara-France.

UFC 277 is a standard PPV. There are four early preliminary card fights, which should kick off around 6 PM ET/3 PM PT. Those will air on ESPN+ and Fight Pass. Things will stay on ESPN/ESPN+ and also pick up on ABC (just like UFC 276) for four more fights at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT, and then we’ll go over to ESPN+ PPV at 10 PM ET/7 PM PT for the remaining five bouts.

Play by Play