UFC 277: LIVE YT Radio-Style PBP — ‘Peña vs Nunes 2’ & ‘Moreno vs Kara-France’ Commentary

The UFC is showcasing a World Championship Doubleheader this weekend at their UFC 277 PPV event. So, we get two title fights, a heavyweight brawl, a flyweight scrap and a light heavyweight tilt, providing us with as much bang for our buck as the UFC can muster.

A highly-anticipated rematch is going down this weekend at UFC 277 in the main event, as Juliana Peña and Amanda Nunes clash once again for the bantamweight championship. In December of last year during UFC 269, Peña defeated Nunes by submission in what many consider the greatest UFC upset of all time. Now, fans are anxious to see whether Peña can defend her new bantamweight title against its former owner.

The co-main is sure to be a barnburner. We will be treated to the ‘Assassin Baby’ Brandon Moreno battling it out for the now UFC Interim Flyweight Champion, against the dangerous entity, Kai ‘Don’t Blink’ Kara-France.

As if that weren’t enough excitement for one night, the UFC is also showcasing much-anticipated non-title bouts between Alexandre Pantoja and Alex Perez, as well as phenom Magomed Ankalaev vs. Anthony Smith in the main card opener. Bonus excitement comes when Welterweights, Alex Morono and Matt Semelsberger are pitted against one another as the Featured Prelim, to wrap up a stacked Preliminary card.

In other words, UFC 277 can’t start soon enough! Admit it, you’re interested ... and you’re potentially invested in this...

Here’s a look at the UFC 277: ‘Julianna Peña vs Amanda Nunes 2’ Main Event PPV fight card & current records —

ESPN+ PPV CARD | SAT. JULY 30 — 10/7PM ETPT

13. The ReMatch for the UFC Bantamweight Championship: Julianna Peña (11-4) vs. Amanda Nunes (21-5)

12. UFC Interim Flyweight Championship: Brandon Moreno (19-6-2) vs. Kai Kara-France (24-9)

11. 285lbs: Derrick Lewis (26-9) vs. Sergei Pavlovich (15-1)

10. 125lbs: Alexandre Pantoja (24-5) vs. Alex Perez (24-6)

9. 205lbs: Magomed Ankalaev (17-1) vs. Anthony Smith (36-16)

Although we are not providing a radio-style play-by-play prelims show, we will have results posts for you here on Bloody Elbow. Here is a look at the Prelims Card with current fight records:

ABC/ESPN/ESPN+ PRELIMS | 8/5PM ETPT

8. 170lbs: Alex Morono (21-7) vs. Matt Semelsberger (10-3)

7. 155lbs: Drew Dober (24-11) vs. Rafael Alves (20-10)

6. 265lbs: Don’Tale Mayes (9-4) vs. Hamdy Abdelwahab (3-0)

5. 155lbs: Drakkar Klose (12-2) vs. Rafa Garcia (14-2)

UFC FIGHT PASS PRELIMS | 6/3PM ETPT

4. 170lbs: Michael Morales (13-0) vs. Adam Fugitt (8-2)

3. 125lbs: Ji Yeon Kim (9-5-2) vs. Joselyne Edwards (11-4)

2. 205lbs: Nick Negumereanu (12-1) vs. Ihor Potieria (14-3)

1. 170lbs: Orion Cosce (7-1) vs. Blood Diamond (3-1)

