 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Watch UFC 277! Stream UFC 277: Pena vs. Nunes 2 right here!

Filed under:

UFC 277 results: Sergei Pavlovich gets speedy yet controversial TKO over Derrick Lewis

Sergei Pavlovich just stopped Derrick Lewis with strikes in less than one-minute on the UFC 277 PPV main card.

By Eddie Mercado
/ new
Sergei Pavlovich stopped Derrick Lewis in less than one-minute on the UFC 277 PPV main card
Sergei Pavlovich stopped Derrick Lewis in less than one-minute on the UFC 277 PPV main card
Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Make it three finishes in a row for the UFC 277 PPV main card. The UFC’s #11 ranked heavyweight, Sergei Pavlovich, defeated the #5 ranked, Derrick Lewis, by TKO in just 55-seconds. This is Pavlovich’s fourth win, and fourth finish, in a row... not to mention the biggest victory of his career.

A brawl broke out quickly here, with Pavlovich stinging Lewis first. Pavlovich kept winging leather, overwhelming Lewis. There were some strikes getting through, while others were missing, but Derrick was in a bad way. Lewis dropped down to his knees, and the referee stepped in and called it off. Lewis immediately stood up to protest the stoppage, seeming to be okay and not out of the fight.

The pro-Lewis crowd of Texas surely wasn’t thrilled with what transpired, and even Joe Rogan confessed his opinion that the match was stopped prematurely. What do you think of the stoppage? Was it early, or was it justified and only going to get worse? Whatever the case Pavlovich has the biggest win of his career and Lewis has lost in his home state of Texas for a third fight in a row.

Sergei Pavlovich def. Derrick Lewis by TKO at :55 of round 1: Heavyweight

In This Stream

UFC 277: ‘Peña vs. Nunes 2’ & ‘Moreno vs. Kara-France’ previews, predictions, coverage, odds, more

View all 43 stories

Get the latest gear

More From Bloody Elbow

Loading comments...