UFC 277 results: Sergei Pavlovich gets speedy yet controversial TKO over Derrick Lewis

Make it three finishes in a row for the UFC 277 PPV main card. The UFC’s #11 ranked heavyweight, Sergei Pavlovich, defeated the #5 ranked, Derrick Lewis, by TKO in just 55-seconds. This is Pavlovich’s fourth win, and fourth finish, in a row... not to mention the biggest victory of his career.

A brawl broke out quickly here, with Pavlovich stinging Lewis first. Pavlovich kept winging leather, overwhelming Lewis. There were some strikes getting through, while others were missing, but Derrick was in a bad way. Lewis dropped down to his knees, and the referee stepped in and called it off. Lewis immediately stood up to protest the stoppage, seeming to be okay and not out of the fight.

The pro-Lewis crowd of Texas surely wasn’t thrilled with what transpired, and even Joe Rogan confessed his opinion that the match was stopped prematurely. What do you think of the stoppage? Was it early, or was it justified and only going to get worse? Whatever the case Pavlovich has the biggest win of his career and Lewis has lost in his home state of Texas for a third fight in a row.

Sergei Pavlovich def. Derrick Lewis by TKO at :55 of round 1: Heavyweight