UFC 277 results: Alexandre Pantoja quickly taps Alex Perez with standing neck crank

We got our second finish in a row on the UFC 277 PPV main card thanks to the promotion’s #4 ranked flyweight, Alexandre Pantoja, running right through the #6 ranked, Alex Perez. The fantasia of violence from Pantoja included an immediate flurry of fists, followed by a speedy scramble that resulted in a standing RNC. In his post-fight interview, a fired up Alexandre declared himself as the #1 contender to tonight’s vacant interim title fight, and it’s hard to argue with him after this sort of performance.

Pantoja came out like a wild man, getting in Perez’s face with punches in bunches right away. He initiated a scramble, and then quickly took the back while standing. He made a few adjustments, and it wasn’t long before he sank what looked like a neck crank. Perez hung on for as long as he could, but ultimately decided to tap out. HOLY SMOKES!

Alexandre Pantoja def. Alex Perez by submission (neck crank) at 1:31 of round 1: Flyweight